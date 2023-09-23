Darts results: Michael Van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith progress at the Hungarian Darts Trophy

Van Gerwen, fresh from winning the World Series of Darts last weekend, beat Ross Smith 6-4 and will now meet eighth seed Jonny Clayton in the last 16 after the Welshman survived a last-leg decider against James Wattimena.

Price was in imperious form as he dispatched Nathan Rafferty 6-0, averaging 106.09 in a clinical performance.

World champion Smith will play Mike De Decker after getting past Jose de Sousa 6-4.

Peter Wright earned a 6-3 win over Scott Waites while Dave Chisnall eased to a 6-2 victory against Scott Mitchell.

European Tour specialist Luke Humphries beat Keane Barry 6-2 and will play Martin Schindler next.

There was a shock earlier in the day, though, as Nathan Aspinall was dumped out by world number 75 Gian Van Veen, going down to a 6-1 loss.

Rob Cross was also beaten 6-3 by Luke Woodhouse and Joe Cullen saw off James Wade 6-4.

2023 Hungarian Darts Trophy results and schedule

Saturday September 23

Second Round

Afternoon Session

Martin Schindler 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki

Danny Noppert 6-5 Anton Ostlund

Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Ryan Searle

Mike De Decker 6-1 Josh Rock

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Rob Cross

Scott Williams 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Damon Heta 6-0 Nandor Major

Joe Cullen 6-4 James Wade

Evening Session

Gian van Veen 6-1 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries 6-2 Keane Barry

Peter Wright 6-3 Scott Waites

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Nathan Rafferty

Michael Smith 6-4 Jose de Sousa

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Scott Mitchell

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Sunday September 24

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Luke Woodhouse v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Damon Heta v Gian van Veen

Mike De Decker v Michael Smith

Scott Williams v Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall v Rowby-John Rodriguez

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

