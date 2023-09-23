Darts results: Michael Van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith progress at the Hungarian Darts Trophy

Michael Van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith headed the list of big guns to make it through to the third round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy.
Van Gerwen, fresh from winning the World Series of Darts last weekend, beat Ross Smith 6-4 and will now meet eighth seed Jonny Clayton in the last 16 after the Welshman survived a last-leg decider against James Wattimena.
Price was in imperious form as he dispatched Nathan Rafferty 6-0, averaging 106.09 in a clinical performance.
World champion Smith will play Mike De Decker after getting past Jose de Sousa 6-4.
Peter Wright earned a 6-3 win over Scott Waites while Dave Chisnall eased to a 6-2 victory against Scott Mitchell.
European Tour specialist Luke Humphries beat Keane Barry 6-2 and will play Martin Schindler next.
There was a shock earlier in the day, though, as Nathan Aspinall was dumped out by world number 75 Gian Van Veen, going down to a 6-1 loss.
Rob Cross was also beaten 6-3 by Luke Woodhouse and Joe Cullen saw off James Wade 6-4.
Saturday September 23
Second Round
Afternoon Session
Evening Session
Sunday September 24
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)