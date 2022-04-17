Van Gerwen is relishing the challenge of facing Cross on Sunday afternoon, as he continues his bid to win an incredible 34th European Tour event.

Dobey led 3-1 and 5-3 against Van Gerwen, but missed two match darts at double 18 in the game's ninth leg before an 11-darter from the Dutchman forced a decider which he won by finishing 93 to move through.

They will meet again on the European Tour circuit on Monday, after European Champion Cross defied 21 missed doubles to defeat Karel Sedlacek in round two before Van Gerwen survived a scare against Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen and Cross have enjoyed a string of notable tussles in recent years, including in the German Darts Championship final last month which the Dutchman won.

"Rob is a phenomenal player," said Van Gerwen. "He's tried to battle back and you need to do really well if you want to beat him - but I feel good, I feel confident.

"To win games like this gives you a lot of energy, and that's really important. There is still a lot of work to do but to start off the tournament like this means a lot.

"Chris had a couple of really good finishes to make it difficult, but there can only be one winner and I'm really glad that's me.

"That was probably a match I would have lost last year but I've got confidence now. The crowds are back and this is what we want."

Scott Waites booked his place in the final day of a European Tour event for the first time by knocking out World Champion Peter Wright 6-5 in Munich.

Wright looked set to move into the last 16 in his bid to claim a seventh European Tour title as he opened up a 5-3 lead, but Waites finished 68 and 71 to keep his hopes alive and pinned double 16 in the deciding leg.

The former Grand Slam of Darts champion now meets Damon Heta, who impressed by averaging almost 100 in his 6-4 win over Raymond van Barneveld.

Wesley Plaisier reached the last 16 of a European Tour event for the first time, as the Dutchman came from 4-3 down to defeat Masters champion Joe Cullen 6-4.

He now faces fellow countryman Dirk van Duijvenbode, who produced a 14-darter in the deciding leg of his second round tie with Boris Krcmar to progress.

Max Hopp delighted the German crowd to continue his resurgence with a 6-3 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh, finishing 50% of his darts at a double to move into the last 16.