Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton
Darts results: Lisa Ashton qualifies for Grand Slam of Darts alongside Fallon Sherrock

By Sporting Life
22:45 · SUN October 24, 2021

Lisa Ashton qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts alongside Fallon Sherrock as the pair dominated the final day of the PDC Women's Series.

A day after the trailblazing duo sealed their places at the World Darts Championship in December, Ashton booked her spot at the prestigious Wolverhampton major next month.

The Lancashire Rose needed to top the Order of Merit from Events 7-12, which all took place this weekend, or finish second behind the already-qualified Sherrock, who achieved the feat during Events 1-6 back in September.

Having beaten her arch rival to triumph in Event 8 on Saturday before finishing runner-up to her in Event 9, Ashton was in a strong position heading into day two and she subsequently got the job down by overcoming Anastasia Dobromyslova in the Event 10 final.

The 51-year-old suffered an early exit - by her standards - to Deta Hedman - in the next tournament as Sherrock went on defeat her conqueror in the final for her third tournament title of the weekend and her sixth of the Women's Series overall.

The Queen of the Palace opted against competing in the 12th and final event as Ashton cruised into yet another final, but she couldn't match Sherrock's tally as she slipped to defeat against Mikuru Suzuki.

Over the 12 events overall, Sherrock topped the averages as well as the Order of Merit (£8,150 v £7,650) with 85.54 ahead of Ashton's 84.44 while she fired in two 100+ averages of 103.90 and 102.95 on Saturday.

Ashton managed a couple herself on the same day at last month's Super Series, registering averages of 104.32 and 102.95.

The top eight players in the overall Order of Merit will be offered free entry to the 2022 PDC Qualifying School, as the PDC aim to continue the growth of the women’s game.

2021 PDC Women's Series: Events 10-12

Event Ten

Quarter-Finals

  • Lisa Ashton 4-3 Fallon Sherrock
  • Rhian O’Sullivan 4-3 Tracey North
  • Trina Gulliver 4-3 Corrine Hammond
  • Anastasia Dobromyslova 4-1 Rachel Brooks

Semi-Finals

  • Lisa Ashton 5-2 Rhian O’Sullivan
  • Anastasia Dobromyslova 5-4 Trina Gulliver

Final

  • Lisa Ashton 5-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Event 11

Quarter-Finals

  • Trina Gulliver 4-1 Chris Savvery
  • Deta Hedman 4-2 Lisa Ashton
  • Fallon Sherrock 4-1 Lorraine Winstanley
  • Rachel Brooks 4-2 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Semi-Finals

  • Deta Hedman 5-4 Trina Gulliver
  • Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Rachel Brooks

Final

  • Fallon Sherrock 5-1 Deta Hedman

Event 12

Quarter-Finals

  • Corrine Hammond 4-0 Robyn Byrne
  • Lisa Ashton 4-0 Margaret Sutton
  • Lorraine Winstanley 4-1 Denise Cassidy
  • Mikuru Suzuki 4-0 Joanne Locke

Semi-Finals

  • Lisa Ashton 5-3 Corrine Hammond
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 Lisa Ashton

