Day Two review and results

Lisa Ashton completed a weekend treble at the PDC Women's Series in Barnsley as Fallon Sherrock also picked up her first title of the season.

Ashton had dominated Saturday's opening day in the year's 20-event PDC Women's Series by claiming back-to-back titles.

Sunday's opening tournament then saw Sherrock, who had topped the 2021 PDC Women's Series Order of Merit, pick up her first title of this year by defeating Jo Locke 5-3.

Ashton then denied the Milton Keynes star a second win of the day by coming from 4-2 down in the Event Four final to complete her weekend hat-trick at the Barnsley Metrodome.

The wins saw the pair moved clear of Rhian Griffiths and Lorraine Winstanley at the head of the Order of Merit following the first of five double-header weekends.

Sherrock was in dominant form throughout Event Three, losing just five legs in her opening four games before whitewashing Natalie Gilbert in the quarter-finals.

She then overcame Aileen de Graaf 5-1 in the semi-finals and came from 3-1 down to win four straight legs in seeing off Locke in the decider.

Sherrock was then agonisingly close to winning Event Four as she took on Ashton in the final.

She came from a leg down to lead 3-1, and added a second 14-darter of the final to move a leg away from victory at 4-2.

Ashton, though, capitalised when Sherrock missed one dart at the bull for the title in leg eight, before finishing 67 in the decider to secure her third title of the weekend.

Ashton also averaged almost 96 in her 5-3 semi-final win over Kirsty Hutchinson, and dropped only ten legs in six games in reaching the final.

The PDC Women's Series continues on April 30 and May 1 with Events Five-Eight in Wigan, with a further £20,000 in prize money on offer.

In addition, places in the summer's Betfred Women's World Matchplay are on offer for the top eight players after 12 events, alongside spots for the year's final top two in the Cazoo World Darts Championship.

Event Three

Quarter-Finals

Aileen de Graaf 4-0 Lerena Rietbergen

Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Natalie Gilbert

Rhian Griffiths 4-1 Roz Bulmer

Joanne Locke 4-1 Laura Turner

Semi-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-1 Aileen de Graaf

Joanne Locke 5-1 Rhian Griffiths

Final

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Joanne Locke

Event Four

Quarter-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 4-0 Rhian O'Sullivan

Lorraine Winstanley 4-0 Jane Densley

Lisa Ashton 4-2 Aileen de Graaf

Kirsty Hutchinson 4-3 Trina Gulliver

Semi-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

Lisa Ashton 5-3 Kirsty Hutchinson

Final

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Day One review and results

Lisa Ashton picked up both titles on the opening day of the 2022 PDC Women's Series in Barnsley on Saturday.

Ashton, who finished second on the 2021 Women's Series Order of Merit, got her 2022 campaign off to a perfect start.

Event One saw Ashton drop just two legs on her way to the quarter-finals, where she saw off Aileen de Graaf 4-2.

Ashton then defeated Lorraine Winstanley 5-1 in the semi-finals before sealing Event One with a 5-2 win over Rhian Griffiths.

With over 100 players in action at the Barnsley Metrodome, Ashton continued her undefeated streak by reaching the semi-finals of Event Two where she met Fallon Sherrock.

Ashton won a last-leg decider against Sherrock to progress to the final, where she defeated Ireland's Robyn Byrne 5-3 to claim the Event Two title.

The Women's Series continues on Sunday with Events Three and Four in Barnsley.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship and 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.

Event One

Quarter-Finals

Rhian Griffiths 4-0 Tracy North

Lorraine Winstanley 4-3 Fallon Sherrock

Lisa Ashton 4-2 Aileen de Graaf

Chloe O'Brienn 4-2 Juliet Findley

Semi-Finals

Lisa Ashton 5-1 Lorraine Winstanley

Rhian Griffiths 5-2 Chloe O'Brien

Final