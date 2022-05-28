Sporting Life
Danny Jansen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Danny Jansen (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Darts results: Jansen edges out Van der Voort on day one of Dutch Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
12:12 · SAT May 28, 2022

Danny Jansen survived match darts to edge out Vincent van der Voort in a dramatic all-Dutch clash on the opening day of the Jack’s Dutch Darts Championship in Zwolle on Friday.

Rising star Jansen continued his emergence with victory over Dutch icon Van der Voort in their first round tie at the IJsselhallen.

Jansen fought back from 4-2 and 5-4 down, surviving three match darts in the penultimate leg, to set up a second round meeting with Michael Smith.

Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Danny Noppert join Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman in Saturday's round two thanks to wins over Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman.

Wattimena defeated Eidams 6-3 to set up a round two clash with world number one Peter Wright, while Noppert whitewashed Konterman 6-0 to set up a meeting with Martin Schindler.

One of the ties of round two will see Michael van Gerwen face Jelle Klaasen after two-time ProTour event winner Klaasen thrashed Sebastian Bialecki 6-1.

However, Dutch trio Martijn Kleermaker, Niels Zonneveld and Wesley Plaisier crashed out at the hands of Callan Rydz, Mickey Mansell and Andrew Gilding respectively.

Mervyn King will take on world number two Gerwyn Price thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Stefan Bellmont, while Simon Whitlock saw off Jamie Hughes 6-3 to set up a tie with Joe Cullen.

Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode is among the 16 seeded players to enter on Saturday and he will face Mansell.

Saturday's second round sees the 16 seeded players enter the action in Zwolle, before the tournament concludes on Sunday with the third round in the afternoon session ahead of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday May 13
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Boris Krcmar 6-5 Steve Lennon
  • Ryan Meikle 6-1 Andy Boulton
  • Scott Waites 6-4 Connor Scutt
  • Ross Smith 6-1 Kevin Burness
  • Andrew Gilding 6-4 Wesley Plaisier
  • Daniel Larsson 6-1 Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki
  • Ritchie Edhouse Bye

Evening Session

  • Mickey Mansell 6-5 Niels Zonneveld
  • Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Rene Eidams
  • Mervyn King 6-4 Stefan Bellmont
  • Simon Whitlock 6-3 Jamie Hughes
  • Callan Rydz 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker
  • Danny Noppert 6-0 Arjan Konterman
  • Danny Jansen 6-5 Vincent van der Voort
  • Dave Chisnall 6-2 Madars Razma

Saturday May 29
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding
  • Ryan Searle v Ross Smith
  • Damon Heta v Scott Waites
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Boris Krcmar
  • Nathan Aspinall v Daniel Larsson
  • Brendan Dolan v Callan Rydz
  • Martin Schindler v Danny Noppert
  • Jose de Sousa v Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

  • Rob Cross v Ryan Meikle
  • Joe Cullen v Simon Whitlock
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell
  • Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jelle Klaasen
  • Gerwyn Price v Mervyn King
  • Michael Smith v Danny Jansen
  • Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday May 30
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Third Round

  • Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

  • Four matches

Semi-Finals

  • Two matches

Final

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

