Rising star Jansen continued his emergence with victory over Dutch icon Van der Voort in their first round tie at the IJsselhallen.

Jansen fought back from 4-2 and 5-4 down, surviving three match darts in the penultimate leg, to set up a second round meeting with Michael Smith.

Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Danny Noppert join Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman in Saturday's round two thanks to wins over Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman.

Wattimena defeated Eidams 6-3 to set up a round two clash with world number one Peter Wright, while Noppert whitewashed Konterman 6-0 to set up a meeting with Martin Schindler.

One of the ties of round two will see Michael van Gerwen face Jelle Klaasen after two-time ProTour event winner Klaasen thrashed Sebastian Bialecki 6-1.

However, Dutch trio Martijn Kleermaker, Niels Zonneveld and Wesley Plaisier crashed out at the hands of Callan Rydz, Mickey Mansell and Andrew Gilding respectively.

Mervyn King will take on world number two Gerwyn Price thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Stefan Bellmont, while Simon Whitlock saw off Jamie Hughes 6-3 to set up a tie with Joe Cullen.

Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode is among the 16 seeded players to enter on Saturday and he will face Mansell.

Saturday's second round sees the 16 seeded players enter the action in Zwolle, before the tournament concludes on Sunday with the third round in the afternoon session ahead of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening session.

Dutch Darts Championship: Schedule and results

Friday May 13

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Boris Krcmar 6-5 Steve Lennon

Ryan Meikle 6-1 Andy Boulton

Scott Waites 6-4 Connor Scutt

Ross Smith 6-1 Kevin Burness

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Wesley Plaisier

Daniel Larsson 6-1 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Sebastian Bialecki

Ritchie Edhouse Bye

Evening Session

Mickey Mansell 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Rene Eidams

Mervyn King 6-4 Stefan Bellmont

Simon Whitlock 6-3 Jamie Hughes

Callan Rydz 6-3 Martijn Kleermaker

Danny Noppert 6-0 Arjan Konterman

Danny Jansen 6-5 Vincent van der Voort

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Madars Razma

Saturday May 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Krzysztof Ratajski v Andrew Gilding

Ryan Searle v Ross Smith

Damon Heta v Scott Waites

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Boris Krcmar

Nathan Aspinall v Daniel Larsson

Brendan Dolan v Callan Rydz

Martin Schindler v Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa v Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

Rob Cross v Ryan Meikle

Joe Cullen v Simon Whitlock

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Mickey Mansell

Peter Wright v Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen v Jelle Klaasen

Gerwyn Price v Mervyn King

Michael Smith v Danny Jansen

Chris Dobey v Ritchie Edhouse

Sunday May 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Four matches

Semi-Finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

