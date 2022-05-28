Danny Jansen survived match darts to edge out Vincent van der Voort in a dramatic all-Dutch clash on the opening day of the Jack’s Dutch Darts Championship in Zwolle on Friday.
Rising star Jansen continued his emergence with victory over Dutch icon Van der Voort in their first round tie at the IJsselhallen.
Jansen fought back from 4-2 and 5-4 down, surviving three match darts in the penultimate leg, to set up a second round meeting with Michael Smith.
Dutch duo Jermaine Wattimena and Danny Noppert join Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman in Saturday's round two thanks to wins over Rene Eidams and Arjan Konterman.
Wattimena defeated Eidams 6-3 to set up a round two clash with world number one Peter Wright, while Noppert whitewashed Konterman 6-0 to set up a meeting with Martin Schindler.
One of the ties of round two will see Michael van Gerwen face Jelle Klaasen after two-time ProTour event winner Klaasen thrashed Sebastian Bialecki 6-1.
However, Dutch trio Martijn Kleermaker, Niels Zonneveld and Wesley Plaisier crashed out at the hands of Callan Rydz, Mickey Mansell and Andrew Gilding respectively.
Mervyn King will take on world number two Gerwyn Price thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Stefan Bellmont, while Simon Whitlock saw off Jamie Hughes 6-3 to set up a tie with Joe Cullen.
Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode is among the 16 seeded players to enter on Saturday and he will face Mansell.
Saturday's second round sees the 16 seeded players enter the action in Zwolle, before the tournament concludes on Sunday with the third round in the afternoon session ahead of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final in the evening session.
