Darts results: Gerwyn Price overcomes Simon Whitlock on day of shocks at the New Zealand Darts Masters

Haupai Puha and big-stage debutant Jonny Tata delighted the Hamilton crowd at the 2023 NZ Darts Masters with victories over Dimitri Van den Bergh and Peter Wright as the World Series of Darts event began on Friday.

New Zealand's Puha claimed his first World Series victory on home soil with a superb display of finishing to see off Belgian star Van den Bergh 6-2. Lower Hutt-based truck driver Tata, meanwhile, enjoyed a dream World Series debut as he overcame two-time World Champion Wright 6-3 in their first round tie. The duo will now compete for the NZ Darts Masters title in Saturday's final stages after delighting the GLOBOX Arena crowd with their success. Tata had only confirmed his place in a first televised event when he came through last month's DPNZ Qualifiers in Christchurch, but has made an immediate impression on the big stage.

How darts players try to chase that high again after retirement. And it's not commentating 🤣🤣



👏 @TheAsset180 pic.twitter.com/1BLUAt83dF — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) August 3, 2023

Wright led 2-1 in the early stages, but saw Tata level with a 14-darter and also finish a confident 62 to break in a run of four straight legs to move 5-2 up. A miss at tops for victory allowed Wright to keep his hopes alive briefly with double 11, but Tata was first to a finish in the next and he took out 84 to seal the biggest result of his career.

TATA STUNS WRIGHT!!



What a win for Jonny Tata as he shows no sign of nerves on his TV debut to beat Peter Wright 6-3!#NZDarts | First Round

📺https://t.co/j4LrGyLiDl pic.twitter.com/1S7lfTTdUU — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 4, 2023

"It's an unreal feeling, I can't really explain it," said the 30-year-old. "It's something I thought would never happen, and it did! "Even to compete against Peter Wright I was happy, so coming out with the win on top is something magical. I'm absolutely thrilled. "It's something I was so excited for and I suppose the nerves weren't there as much as I thought they would have been. Once I got onto stage, everything fell into place." Tata will now meet another former World Champion, Rob Cross, in the quarter-finals on Saturday after the English star overcame veteran Kiwi Warren Parry 6-3. Puha, meanwhile, enjoyed his first World Series of Darts win in New Zealand after overcoming Van den Bergh with a five-leg burst.