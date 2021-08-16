Clayton and Price will now renew their growing friendly rivalry when they meet in the last eight after coming through contrasting battles with two of the rising stars of the game.

The world champion survived a scare against Bradley Brooks, winning three of the last four legs to run out a 10-8 winner.

Price took early control, pinning a 167 checkout on his way to taking a 5-2 lead only for the debutant to respond in style, taking out 127 to reduce the deficit to one leg at 5-6, before twice levelling the contest at 6-6 and 7-7.

The final four legs saw the players exchange exuberant celebrations in an entertaining contest, but it was the two-time champion who finished the stronger to book continue his quest for a third Grand Slam title.

"I made it difficult for myself tonight," admitted Price. "It was a tough game in the end, I was fortunate to win but I'm happy to be in the next round.

"I should've been 4-1 or possibly 5-0 up, but I just wasn't at it tonight.

"Fair play to Bradley, he took advantage. He reminds me of how Kim Huybrechts plays, I love it when people give it some back, it gets me going.

"I think I needed that bit of aggression to get myself going tonight."