Jonny Clayton (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Darts results: Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, James Wade and Rob Cross book quarter-final places at the Grand Slam of Darts

By Sporting Life
22:34 · WED November 17, 2021

Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton, James Wade and Rob Cross all booked quarter-final places at the Grand Slam of Darts on Wednesday night.

Clayton and Price will now renew their growing friendly rivalry when they meet in the last eight after coming through contrasting battles with two of the rising stars of the game.

The world champion survived a scare against Bradley Brooks, winning three of the last four legs to run out a 10-8 winner.

Price took early control, pinning a 167 checkout on his way to taking a 5-2 lead only for the debutant to respond in style, taking out 127 to reduce the deficit to one leg at 5-6, before twice levelling the contest at 6-6 and 7-7.

The final four legs saw the players exchange exuberant celebrations in an entertaining contest, but it was the two-time champion who finished the stronger to book continue his quest for a third Grand Slam title.

"I made it difficult for myself tonight," admitted Price. "It was a tough game in the end, I was fortunate to win but I'm happy to be in the next round.

"I should've been 4-1 or possibly 5-0 up, but I just wasn't at it tonight.

"Fair play to Bradley, he took advantage. He reminds me of how Kim Huybrechts plays, I love it when people give it some back, it gets me going.

"I think I needed that bit of aggression to get myself going tonight."

Clayton, who defeated Price in the World Grand Prix final earlier this winter to claim one of his four TV titles this season, enjoyed a much easier night's work as he brushed Nathan Rafferty aside with a 10-2 win.

The Ferret averaged 104.3, fired in four maximums and threw a pair of 100+ checkouts including a fine finish from 148 in the very first leg to set the tone for the contest.

Wade and Cross will meet in the quarter-finals after convincing victories over Rowby-John Rodriguez and Ryan Joyce respectively.

Despite suffering from gout in his right ankle, three-time runner-up Wade posted a 98.09 average as he swept aside Austrian World Cup runner-up Rodriguez.

Wade was at his clinical bets, pinning ten of his 15 double attempts, and though Rodriguez hit a 170 checkout in the 11th leg it was scant consolation as Wade finished the job in the next leg.

"I did enough today but Rowby-John wasn't at his best and I punished him," said Wade.

"I finished well and it was a decent performance but I was in agony tonight. It wasn't too bad earlier in the day but it was a lot worse by the time we got on stage. I want to try and get it sorted out by Friday because it's awful pain."

Cross also enjoyed a comfortable victory over Joyce as he reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2017.

The European Champion continued his fine form with a 102.91 average, hitting 50% of his checkouts in a dominant display.

"I'm feeling really good at the moment," said Cross. "I'm really enjoying my darts and it shows in performances like this.

"For a long time that wasn't the case, so to be back near my best is extremely pleasing and I'm looking forward to my next game."

Grand Slam of Darts: Wednesday results and Thursday schedule

Wednesday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Ryan Joyce 4-10 Rob Cross
  • James Wade 10-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Gerwyn Price 10-8 Bradley Brooks
  • Jonny Clayton 10-2 Nathan Rafferty

Thursday November 18 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Michael Smith v Joe Cullen
  • Peter Wright v Jose de Sousa
  • Mensur Suljovic v Fallon Sherrock
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson

Friday November 19
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton
  • James Wade v Rob Cross

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Wright/De Sousa v Suljovic/Sherrock
  • Van Gerwen/Anderson v Smith/Cullen

Saturday November 20 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two Matches

Sunday November 21
Afternoon Session (6pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

