Gerwyn Price got one over on Jonny Clayton at the Grand Slam of Darts as the latest chapter in their friendly rivalry produced another absorbing contest.
The world number one had lost his last two televised meetings against his close pal and World Cup partner, who was the marginal favourite to make it three in a row having enjoyed a statistically superior tournament so far.
But a fired up Price made his intentions clear when racing into a 5-1 lead and although the Ferret managed to level at 6-6 and 7-7, the two-time Grand Slam champion pulled away again to take control at 12-9.
Clayton, who has won more titles than anyone else this year with six including the recent World Grand Prix and World Series, refused to lie down and reeled off the next three legs to restore parity once again.
It was then the world champion's turn to find another gear as he made a charge for the finish line with four successive legs to seal his last four spot.
Price averaged 98.11 compared to Clayton's 99.32 while he threw 11 of the 21 maximums in the match and pinned 16 of his 38 attempts at double, as his opponent missed 19 of his 33.
James Wade won through to his fourth Grand Slam of Darts semi-final, defeating Rob Cross 16-14 in a tight clash.
The three-time runner-up also had to overcome a mid-game change of darts, after a point snapped in the board, to continue his quest for a maiden Grand Slam triumph.
The UK Open champion will now compete in Sunday's final stages as he targets the Eric Bristow Trophy after condemning Cross to his second quarter-final exit in the event.
Cross held the better of the early exchanges - including completing a 13-darter despite two 180s from Wade, who replied with a 150 checkout - as he held a slender 5-4 cushion.
The left-hander, though, produced a superb five-leg burst to turn the match as he broke Cross' throw three times to surge into a 9-5 advantage.
The next nine legs went with throw before Cross fired in a 13-darter to break and then held with a 70 finish as he pulled back to 13-12.
Wade responded in outstanding fashion with a 148 checkout to give himself breathing space, and traded 13-darters with Cross before closing out victory on double six.
