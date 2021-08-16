The world number one had lost his last two televised meetings against his close pal and World Cup partner, who was the marginal favourite to make it three in a row having enjoyed a statistically superior tournament so far.

But a fired up Price made his intentions clear when racing into a 5-1 lead and although the Ferret managed to level at 6-6 and 7-7, the two-time Grand Slam champion pulled away again to take control at 12-9.

Clayton, who has won more titles than anyone else this year with six including the recent World Grand Prix and World Series, refused to lie down and reeled off the next three legs to restore parity once again.

It was then the world champion's turn to find another gear as he made a charge for the finish line with four successive legs to seal his last four spot.

Price averaged 98.11 compared to Clayton's 99.32 while he threw 11 of the 21 maximums in the match and pinned 16 of his 38 attempts at double, as his opponent missed 19 of his 33.