Darts results: Gary Anderson beats Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts to reach quarter-finals

Gary Anderson kept alive his hopes of winning the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time with a 10-6 victory over Gerwyn Price to reach quarter-finals.
In a repeat of the controversial 2018 final, the Flying Scotsman gained a measure of revenge thanks to a vintage display in which he averaged 104 and pinned 45% of his doubles.
More to follow...
Wednesday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
Thursday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
Friday November 17
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Saturday November 18
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Sunday November 19
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)