Darts results: Gary Anderson beats Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts to reach quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
22:30 · WED November 15, 2023

Gary Anderson kept alive his hopes of winning the Grand Slam of Darts for the first time with a 10-6 victory over Gerwyn Price to reach quarter-finals.

In a repeat of the controversial 2018 final, the Flying Scotsman gained a measure of revenge thanks to a vintage display in which he averaged 104 and pinned 45% of his doubles.

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Results and schedule

Wednesday November 15 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski
  • James Wade v Chris Dobey
  • Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson
  • Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle

Thursday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Stowe Buntz v Andrew Gilding
  • Danny Noppert v Stephen Bunting
  • Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta
  • Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Friday November 17
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Saturday November 18
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Sunday November 19
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content

