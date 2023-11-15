Darts results: Gary Anderson beats Gerwyn Price at the Grand Slam of Darts to reach quarter-finals

In a repeat of the controversial 2018 final, the Flying Scotsman gained a measure of revenge thanks to a vintage display in which he averaged 104 and pinned 45% of his doubles.

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Results and schedule

Wednesday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Josh Rock v Krzysztof Ratajski

James Wade v Chris Dobey

Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson

Luke Humphries v Ryan Searle

Thursday November 16 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

Stowe Buntz v Andrew Gilding

Danny Noppert v Stephen Bunting

Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta

Nathan Aspinall v Rob Cross

Friday November 17

Evening Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two matches

Saturday November 18

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two matches

Sunday November 19

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Final (Best of 31 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

