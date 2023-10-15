Darts results: Fallon Sherrock qualifies for PDC World Championship and the Grand Slam of Darts

The 29-year-old capitalised on this lifeline to dispatch Lorraine Hyde and progress to the last eight, where she confirmed her Grand Slam qualification with a third straight victory over Beau Greaves - the Women's Series Order of Merit leader - having also defeated her en route to one of her titles on Saturday.

The Milton Keynes star whitewashed Sarah Brown in her Event 23 opener, but she was forced to survive a match dart in her last 32 tie against Sweden's Vicky Pruim, in a repeat of Saturday's Event 21 final.

In regards to the qualification race for the November's Grand Slam of Darts, Sherrock had trailed Mikuru Suzuki by £2,200, but those two triumphs on Saturday put her ahead of the Japanese ace before sealing her spot in Wolverhampton by clinching Sunday's opening title.

Sherrock kicked off the final weekend of PDC Women’s Series action on Saturday by winning back-to-back titles at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, securing her Ally Pally qualification alongside Japan's Mikuru Suzuki.

SHERROCK INTO THE SEMIS! Fallon Sherrock makes it three consecutive wins against Beau Greaves to book her place in the Event 23 semi-finals, which also confirms her Grand Slam qualification! What a weekend it's been for the Milton Keynes superstar! 📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 pic.twitter.com/S3013EqbkT

Sherrock continued her charge with a 5-1 demolition of Angela Kirkwood in the last four, and she wrapped up a fifth Women's Series success of 2023 - and a fourth in a row - with a 5-3 win against Rhian O'Sullivan.

However, an emotional Natalie Gilbert rounded off the campaign with Event 24 glory to become the tenth player to win a PDC Women’s Series title since the tour’s inception in 2020.

Tamworth's Gilbert, who remarkably only took up the sport after suffering a stroke a decade ago, produced a series of tenacious displays to scoop the £2,000 top prize at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

The 40-year-old defied a late onslaught from Adriana van Wijgerden-Vermaat in round two, before demolishing three-time Lakeside Champion Anastasia Dobromyslova to reach the last 16.

Gilbert, who also whitewashed Astrid Trouwborst in her opener, then recorded another clean sweep against Eleanor Cairns, who had ended Sherrock's winning streak in the last 32.

Teenage prospect Cairns secured the biggest win of her career to curtail Sherrock’s 29-match winning run, but it was Gilbert who progressed to the last eight.

There, she overcame Noa-Lynn van Leuven in a topsy-turvy encounter, before surviving a match dart to deny Kirsty Hutchinson in a gruelling semi-final tussle.

This set up a showdown against Lorraine Winstanley in the Event 24 showpiece, after Winstanley produced a brace of 101 checkouts to stun Greaves in the semi-finals.

Gilbert led 2-0 and 4-2 in Sunday’s finale, and although Winstanley rallied in her bid to double her PDC Women’s Series tally, it was Gilbert who kept her cool to wrap up a landmark victory.

Despite an underwhelming end to her campaign, Greaves finished top of the Women’s Series Order of Merit with £29,400, having won a record-breaking 12 titles throughout the year.

Greaves, who also lifted the Betfred Women’s World Matchplay title in July, will make her Grand Slam debut in November, although she has chosen not to compete at this year’s World Darts Championship.

Sherrock’s haul of five titles saw her finish second on the Women’s Series Order of Merit with £17,200, which will see her compete at both the Grand Slam and World Darts Championship.

Sherrock will be joined at Alexandra Palace by Suzuki, who finished on £13,600 following her hat-trick of wins in 2023, as she returns to the sport’s flagship event following her debut in 2019/2020.

O’Sullivan finished fourth with £9,100 after picking up her maiden title in 2023, while Lisa Ashton occupied fifth spot, after missing this weekend’s Women’s Series finale due to personal reasons.

Women's Series Results

Event 21

Quarter-Finals

Kirsi Viinikainen 5-0 Aoife McCormack

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Lorraine Hyde

Vicky Pruim 5-2 Beau Greaves

Laura Turner 5-4 Steph Clarke

Semi-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen

Vicky Pruim 5-1 Laura Turner

Final