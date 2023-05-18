Van den Bergh was one of only two players in this year’s event without a nightly win to his name ahead of the trip to Aberdeen, but the Belgian rectified that with victory on the final night of league phase action.

The former World Matchplay champion kicked off his campaign with a 6-4 victory over Michael Smith, fending off a late fightback to end Smith’s nine-match winning run in the Premier League.

Van den Bergh then received a bye through to Thursday’s decider at P&J Live, after Michael van Gerwen was forced to withdraw after sustaining a shoulder injury during his quarter-final win over Chris Dobey.

This set up a showdown against table-topper Gerwyn Price for the Night 16 title, and Van den Bergh came through an exhilarating last-leg decider to claim the £10,000 top prize on Scottish soil.

“I have given my all and it managed to work out for me tonight,” reflected Van den Bergh, who leapfrogs Chris Dobey to finish the season in sixth spot.

“I had a chance and I took it. Fair play to Gezzy. He showed his class yet again, but I stuck in, and I’m so happy with this win.

“It’s my first time being in this position in the Premier League, travelling week in week out across Europe. I have given my best and it wasn’t meant to be, but I have never given up.

“I have to say thank you so much to the PDC. I felt really honoured to be part of this, and while it didn’t happen this time, nobody can say I will never be back.”