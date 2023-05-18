Dimitri Van den Bergh signed off from this year’s Cazoo Premier League in style with Night 16 victory, as Jonny Clayton claimed Play-Off qualification on a dramatic night in Aberdeen.
Van den Bergh was one of only two players in this year’s event without a nightly win to his name ahead of the trip to Aberdeen, but the Belgian rectified that with victory on the final night of league phase action.
The former World Matchplay champion kicked off his campaign with a 6-4 victory over Michael Smith, fending off a late fightback to end Smith’s nine-match winning run in the Premier League.
Van den Bergh then received a bye through to Thursday’s decider at P&J Live, after Michael van Gerwen was forced to withdraw after sustaining a shoulder injury during his quarter-final win over Chris Dobey.
This set up a showdown against table-topper Gerwyn Price for the Night 16 title, and Van den Bergh came through an exhilarating last-leg decider to claim the £10,000 top prize on Scottish soil.
“I have given my all and it managed to work out for me tonight,” reflected Van den Bergh, who leapfrogs Chris Dobey to finish the season in sixth spot.
“I had a chance and I took it. Fair play to Gezzy. He showed his class yet again, but I stuck in, and I’m so happy with this win.
“It’s my first time being in this position in the Premier League, travelling week in week out across Europe. I have given my best and it wasn’t meant to be, but I have never given up.
“I have to say thank you so much to the PDC. I felt really honoured to be part of this, and while it didn’t happen this time, nobody can say I will never be back.”
Van den Bergh produced his performance of the night to deny Price a fifth nightly win of the season, breaking the Welshman’s throw in the decider to win through a topsy-turvy affair.
The Belgian fired in a spectacular 148 checkout to lead in leg three, but he continued to be pegged back by Price, as the opening six legs went against throw.
Van den Bergh regained the initiative with an 11-dart break in leg seven, before closing out the game’s first hold in leg eight, landing a 13-darter on tops to move a leg away from glory.
Price survived a match dart in leg nine before conjuring up a 12-dart break to force a decider, only to squander three match darts in a dramatic finale, and Van den Bergh duly capitalised to celebrate a landmark win.
However, Price becomes only the fifth player in Premier League history to finish top of the league phase, after remarkably progressing to a ninth nightly final of the season.
