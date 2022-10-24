Conan Whitehead has been crowned the inaugural MODUS Super Series champion after defeating Graham Usher in the Champions Week final to claim a £20,000 champion’s cheque.

Whitehead was among 12 players to have qualified for last week’s MODUS Super Series Champions Week. He went on to reach Saturday’s Finals Night along with five others, before ultimately going all the way and seeing off Usher 4-0 in the showpiece event to make history inside a brand-new, purpose-built venue in Portsmouth. The Barbarian qualified from the six-man group stage on Saturday night along with Usher, Darryl Pilgrim and Josh Payne, edging past Pilgrim 4-3 in the semi-finals. Usher, who defeated Payne in his semi-final, took home a £10,000 runners-up cheque, with Pilgrim and Payne securing £3,750 apiece for a joint-third finish.

Conan Whitehead said: “When I entered this tournament my baby had just been born, which took the pressure off of me, so I’ve just been back enjoying the game. My family has been everything to me, without them I wouldn’t be here tonight. "It was my partner that pushed me back into darts, I was ready to give it all up. It’s been a hard slog these past 13 weeks, everyone that plays in this competition knows how tough it is. But after winning the final, all that hard work has paid off. “To become the first ever MODUS Super Series champion is an unbelievable feeling, and to do it here in this great new venue in front of an amazing crowd just adds to the achievement. I want to thank MODUS for creating a competition that gives players like me a unique platform. I’m delighted with the win and extremely excited about what my future could now hold in store.”