Darts results: Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock miss out on knockout stages of the Grand Slam of Darts

Damon Heta produced a nerveless display to edge out a brilliant Beau Greaves at the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts, as Stephen Bunting dumped out Peter Wright on a dramatic night in Wolverhampton.

Day Four of the £650,000 event saw Groups E-H conclude on Tuesday evening, as Greaves came within touching distance of creating Grand Slam history at WV Active Aldersley. The Women’s World Matchplay champion was bidding to become the first woman to finish top of her group at the Grand Slam, and she produced another terrific display in a captivating Group H encounter against Heta. Greaves showed no sign of early nerves, opening her account with a 101 finish, before wiring a dart at the bull for a spectacular 170 checkout in leg three.

HETA PULLS IT OUT THE FIRE!



Heartbreak for Beau Greaves as Damon Heta finds a way to win an epic!



The 19-year-old returned to complete a 14-dart hold before extending her cushion with a clinical 99 kill, but Heta hit back superbly, landing 164 and 130 outshots in successive legs to level at three apiece. Greaves regained her poise to regain the lead at 4-3, although she squandered a match dart at double 16 in the penultimate leg, and Heta capitalised to complete the turnaround with a 105 finish in the decider. “Fair play to Beau! I hope she doesn’t get a Tour Card because we’re going to be in trouble,” joked Heta, who now faces three-time winner Michael van Gerwen in Thursday’s second round. “Those big finishes were extremely crucial. Every other ton-plus checkout had to go. If I didn’t hit it, I was gone. “Beau was insane tonight. We all know what she can do and I’m shaking like crazy after that, but to get over that line is massive for me.” Elsewhere, 2021 quarter-finalist Fallon Sherrock was denied a place in the knockout stage for the second time in three years, after succumbing 5-2 to Rob Cross in their decisive Group G showdown.