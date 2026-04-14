Zhao Xintong deserves to be favourite for Crucible marathon, says rival Neil Robertson

Zhao brilliantly sealed a 'Players Series' treble when he added the Tour Championship title to his success at the World Grand Prix and Players Championship.

That ensured the 29-year-old leads the betting going into the annual Crucible marathon, a position Robertson believes is entirely justified.

"I think Xintong has to be the favourite," Robertson told Sporting Life.

"He's probably in the heads of a few players now. Players will go into matches against Xintong being not too sure how they're going to approach it.

"I think it's the way that he plays the game. He dominates frames and matches. He gets on top of his opponents.

"I've seen it against certain players over the years when I've been playing. I know they're going to be nervous wrecks when they've got frame ball, or if they have a chance to win.

"Xintong has got such a beautiful flow about him, the way he plays the game, and nothing seems to bother him very much.

"He's very very confident at the moment, so it's going to be interesting to see how people go about playing against him.

"It's a fascinating tournament this year. There really are a lot of individual stories, and there will be eyes on a lot of players. I think a lot of players have something to prove. But I think Xintong has to be the favourite."

'Fresh ideas' in bid to win second world title

Robertson is one of the truly outstanding talents of his generation, and the best overseas player of all time.

It feels surprising that he's only won one world title, back in 2010, and he hasn't even reached the semi-finals since 2014.

Robertson says he'll be going into the tournament, which starts on Saturday, with a new positive approach.

"I'm going to try and go into it with fresh ideas," Robertson said.

"I'm not going to lean on the side of waiting for things to happen, and will be going after it and making things happen this year.

"Nick Faldo talked to Jack Nicklaus once, and he said to Nicklaus that he doesn't know whether he's trying to make things happen or if he's waiting for things to happen.

"I think that's where you can get stuck at the World Championship. You can't just wait for a good draw, or wait for someone to not play well. You've got to make things happen for yourself."