Nick Metcalfe Snooker Column: Longer matches are the heart and soul of this sport

I can't believe many snooker fans fell in love with this sport watching a best of seven frames match.

The magic of snooker has always been in the slow burning drama of marathon encounters. And the beauty of the end of the season is that we see a good month of them. The Tour Championship in Manchester reminded us again that there's nothing quite like multi-session matches. I mentioned on the Talking Snooker podcast before the tournament that I always forget myself at first when the switch is finally made, so accustomed have we become to bitesize affairs for months on end. It happened straight away, as Judd Trump fell 4-0 behind to Mark Allen on day one. Hey, have you seen the score? Trump's hopes are slipping away. What is it about that man and the Tour Championship? That poor record of his is set to carry on. Early exit time for the world number one. Oh no, wait a minute. Hang on. Hold your horses. It's first to 10. Trump has time to recover here. And of course that's exactly what he did, claiming a fine 10-8 victory.

'The magic of snooker has always been in the slow burning drama of marathon matches. It's the heart and soul of the sport.'



With apologies to best of seven fans, I'll be writing about the glory of multi-session matches in my new @SLSport_ column. It's coming soon.#Snooker — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) April 5, 2026

Players have the time and the space for things to go wrong, and still win. There are intervals. There are the hours between sessions. Sometimes, there's a whole night between sessions. You need both your skills and your wits about you to come out on top in such intense surroundings. Matches turned this way and that way at Manchester Central and it was a delight to watch. John Higgins beat his fellow great Mark Williams in another fluctuating affair. Williams went 2-0 up. Higgins won seven frames in a row for a 7-2 lead. Williams then bounced back with four frames in succession to be just 7-6 behind. It was soon 8-8. Higgins eventually won 10-8. Momentum swings all the way. That's snooker. That's proper snooker. A day later, we were all suffering an acute case of deja vu when Higgins recovered from 8-5 down to beat Mark Selby 10-8 and reach the semi-finals. That's exactly what Higgins did in last year's spellbinding final between the pair. We also had a match go all the way to a 19th frame when Judd Trump met Shaun Murphy. World number one Trump had suffered a crazy long run of losing deciders, but he held his nerve to win this one. It was compelling to see events unfold at this prestigious event. But while hailing the glories of longer matches here, I don't mean to suggest that you can't actually enjoy a best of seven or best of nine. Plenty of them are top value. I can see why so many are served up too. Life is busy. It often seems like the fast forward button has been permanently pressed down these days. Television wants a beginning, a middle and an end for many of its broadcasts. The TV people like presenting their programmes in a pretty package. It all makes sense. And it works at times too. I really enjoy the Home Nations events for example. You never get bored for a minute. Story after story. It's a conveyor belt of narratives. But in the long run, the shorter matches never really feel satisfying enough. A bit like Twenty20 in cricket compared with five-day Test matches. The quickfire business so often fails to reach the parts. It's just not nourishing.

I saw a tweet from @nr147 about the Tour Championship that intrigued me.



I wanted more clarity, so asked Neil if he preferred the event with eight or 12 players.



He sent me back a very good, nuanced answer. Now I'm sharing it with you on @RadioSnooker:https://t.co/eHUxgRkOXw — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) April 6, 2026