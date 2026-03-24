The World Championship is staying at the Crucible long into the future, and millions of snooker fans will be toasting this brilliant news.

In a world where cold hard commercial decisions often trump sentiment, this feels like something of a novelty. It's all happened in that room. In the early days, Terry Griffiths telling David Vine, "I'm in the final now, you know" and Alex Higgins mouthing, "baby, my baby". There was Dennis Taylor and his waggling finger after the most famous frame ever played. Stephen Hendry "annoying" Jimmy White time and time again. And more recently, Ronnie O'Sullivan's seemingly endless embrace with Judd Trump. The World Championship at the Crucible isn't just treasured by snooker fans, but by general sports lovers throughout Britain and around the world. The tournament is a touchstone in our lives. Spring means Sheffield and its iconic 17-day marathon. There are so many special venues in snooker, of course there are. But it's the Crucible where dreams are really made, where players stand tall.

What the Crucible could look like after a planned transformation

There has been a great deal of angst among fans for years over whether the tournament would move elsewhere after 2027. The uncertainty felt stifling at times, and dominated the narrative during the tournament far too often. That ends now. We have learned that the Crucible is to be redeveloped after the 2028 World Championship – the tournament is set to have a brief sojourn elsewhere – with the event then staying at a revamped arena until at least 2045. We journalists always act like we've seen it all, but my eyebrows certainly raised when I first heard the length of the deal and I wasn't alone. My initial reaction is that the cost of the refurbishment, £45million, doesn't seem a great amount of money when you consider the work that needs to be done, nor indeed the significance of the moment. It might just be however that I've just spent too long covering football. A lot of things seem like a drop in the ocean compared with the silly numbers in that sport.

To celebrate the Crucible keeping snooker's World Championship until 2045, here's all 15 maximum breaks ranked by speed!



Look at the tables when Ronnie O'Sullivan finishes his first 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kqsqHrrDzw — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 24, 2026