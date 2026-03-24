World Snooker Championship to stay at Crucible Theatre in Sheffield until at least 2045

Snooker’s World Championship will remain at the Crucible in Sheffield following a long‑term agreement between World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council.
There had been fears in recent times that the tournament may leave it's spiritual home but the new deal will see snooker stay in Sheffield until at least 2045, with an option to extend to 2050.
Separately, plans are being developed to transform the Crucible Theatre, with the sport’s most famous venue set to benefit from a major refurbishment, including the potential to add up to 500 additional seats in an ‘in the round’ configuration, alongside other significant improvements such as enhanced spectator facilities.
The World Championship will continue to be staged at the Crucible in its current design through to 2028. During the planned redevelopment period, the event is expected to be hosted temporarily at an alternative venue before returning to a transformed Crucible.
Snooker legend Stephen Hendry said: "There is simply nowhere else like the Crucible or anywhere else that could replicate that atmosphere or the sense of history. It was always my favourite place to play and I still love going to Sheffield.
"I am thrilled that we are staying there long term."
The agreement reflects a citywide commitment, ensuring Sheffield and its partners continue to benefit from snooker’s long‑term future in the city.
From cultural venues such as Sheffield Theatres to sporting facilities including the English Institute of Sport, and businesses across the city centre, the deal supports ongoing economic and reputational benefits as the sport continues to grow its global audience and profile.
Snooker’s flagship event first came to the Crucible in 1977 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the iconic venue next year. The current agreement runs until 2027, and principles for a new long-term arrangement have now been agreed to secure one of the world's greatest sporting events at its traditional home.
This year’s Halo World Championship runs from 18 April to 4 May, as the world’s top 16 players and 16 qualifiers gather to compete for a trophy first contested in 1927, alongside a top prize of £500,000. The event has a global cumulative audience of 771 million.
WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: "This is the news that players and fans around the world have been waiting and hoping for. It comes following years of close negotiation with Sheffield City Council and the UK Government and we are delighted to have reached this far‑reaching agreement.
"I would like to thank our partners as we have shared a vision which continues the wonderful relationship between snooker and Sheffield. I can imagine walking back into that arena as the planned transformation is delivered and seeing something even more fabulous.”
Barry Hearn, President of Matchroom Sport, said: "For over 50 years I have been promoting sport all over the world but no venue on this planet means more to me than the Crucible. I am so happy that after a long period of meetings and discussions we have finally agreed a deal to stage the World Championship at its historic home – the Crucible.
"My thanks must go to Sheffield City Council for all of their hard work in ensuring this great tournament remains at its spiritual home.”
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "We have a deep cultural and sporting heritage here in the UK - sport, art and culture are the very best of us. It's what makes us proud not only of the country, but the places that we're from.
"I had the pleasure of recently visiting Sheffield, the home of the oldest football club in the world, to encourage partners to support a major redevelopment of the iconic Crucible Theatre to keep sport and culture thriving in this city.
"I’m delighted with today’s confirmation that the theatre and the city will stay host to the famous World Snooker Championships for many years to come."