World Snooker Championship to stay at Crucible Theatre in Sheffield until at least 2045

Snooker’s World Championship will remain at the Crucible in Sheffield following a long‑term agreement between World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council.

There had been fears in recent times that the tournament may leave it's spiritual home but the new deal will see snooker stay in Sheffield until at least 2045, with an option to extend to 2050. Separately, plans are being developed to transform the Crucible Theatre, with the sport’s most famous venue set to benefit from a major refurbishment, including the potential to add up to 500 additional seats in an ‘in the round’ configuration, alongside other significant improvements such as enhanced spectator facilities. The World Championship will continue to be staged at the Crucible in its current design through to 2028. During the planned redevelopment period, the event is expected to be hosted temporarily at an alternative venue before returning to a transformed Crucible. Snooker legend Stephen Hendry said: "There is simply nowhere else like the Crucible or anywhere else that could replicate that atmosphere or the sense of history. It was always my favourite place to play and I still love going to Sheffield. "I am thrilled that we are staying there long term."

The agreement reflects a citywide commitment, ensuring Sheffield and its partners continue to benefit from snooker’s long‑term future in the city. From cultural venues such as Sheffield Theatres to sporting facilities including the English Institute of Sport, and businesses across the city centre, the deal supports ongoing economic and reputational benefits as the sport continues to grow its global audience and profile. Snooker’s flagship event first came to the Crucible in 1977 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the iconic venue next year. The current agreement runs until 2027, and principles for a new long-term arrangement have now been agreed to secure one of the world's greatest sporting events at its traditional home. This year’s Halo World Championship runs from 18 April to 4 May, as the world’s top 16 players and 16 qualifiers gather to compete for a trophy first contested in 1927, alongside a top prize of £500,000. The event has a global cumulative audience of 771 million. WST Chairman Steve Dawson said: "This is the news that players and fans around the world have been waiting and hoping for. It comes following years of close negotiation with Sheffield City Council and the UK Government and we are delighted to have reached this far‑reaching agreement.

To celebrate the Crucible keeping snooker's World Championship until 2045, here's all 15 maximum breaks ranked by speed!



Look at the tables when Ronnie O'Sullivan finishes his first 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kqsqHrrDzw — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 24, 2026