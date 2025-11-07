Nick Metcalfe snooker column: Could this be the greatest season of them all?

Nick Metcalfe returns with his latest column ahead of the Champion of Champions, asking after four months of memorable action whether we could be seeing the finest campaign of all time.

Maximums, deciders and Lisowski - It's a season of non-stop thrills If you watch a lot of sport these days, you'll know very well that we don't just have Sundays and Mondays any more. That's far too plain. Now it must be a Super Sunday and a Magic Monday. That's fine if Liverpool are playing Manchester United at Anfield. But if it's Burnley against Fulham, it's tempting to contact the trades descriptions people. This is the unashamed age of hype. We're all salespeople in this game. Trust me, I'm not being pious here. I'm one of the biggest sellers out there. If things are good, it's not enough for us to sit back and let you assess the situation for yourself. We need to bash you over the head with it. So I'm aware that in the current climate, I need to tread pretty carefully when making grand statements. That said, when something genuinely special crosses our path, it would be remiss not to make record of it. So take a bow, the 2025-26 snooker season. So far, you've been simply magnificent.

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🐐



Ronnie O'Sullivan hits his SECOND 147 of the match! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RKWl8I9pvw — TNT Sports (@tntsports) August 15, 2025

There is every chance that when the last ball is potted in the World Championship at the Crucible in May, we'll be hailing the greatest campaign of them all. Just look at what we've seen over the last four months. First, there's the remarkable number of maximum breaks. I wrote about this highly unlikely trend in a Sporting Life column in September. Back then, we had seen 10. Now it's up to 14, with Zak Surety the latest to make it to 147 points at this week's International Championship in Nanjing. The record for any complete season is 15. The obvious highlight was in Saudi Arabia in August, when Ronnie O'Sullivan made two maximum breaks in the same match, his best of 11 semi-final contest with Chris Wakelin. Even in O'Sullivan's storybook snooker life, it defied belief. Classic finals galore Then there are the finals. We've been spoilt beyond reason with them. For the first time in professional snooker history, three ranking finals in a row went to deciding frames. Neil Robertson edged out O'Sullivan 10-9 in Saudi. Xiao Guodong beat Gary Wilson 10-9 to win the Wuhan Open. Mark Allen held his nerve to see off Zhou Yuelong 9-8 for English Open glory in Brentwood.

Every one of those matches went late into the night, every one of them reminding us all how utterly compelling snooker can be. Just before that terrific trio, Kyren Wilson beat Ali Carter 11-9 in the showpiece match of the prestigious invitational event, the Shanghai Masters. That wasn't too shabby either. But in this most special of seasons, the most thrilling deciding frame in a final was still to come, as Jack Lisowski beat Judd Trump 9-8 to win the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Have you recovered yet? That really was one of snooker's most emotional moments, as Lisowski finally got himself over the line to win his first ranking event at the age of 34. Neal Foulds, who was in the commentary box for TNT Sports that night, wrote in delightful fashion about "unique talent" Lisowski and his wonderful win in a Sporting Life column last week. It was of course much deeper than just a snooker success, as it's only been a matter of months since Lisowski lost his father. He spoke so honestly and eloquently about the pain of that and how he felt his dad's spirit with him on that febrile night at the Waterfront Hall. A sporting Trump emerged with a great deal of credit too, on one of those rare sporting nights that brought with it no detractors.

