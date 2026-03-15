January 27th, January 28th, February 4th, February 5th.

Those are the four dates that Ronnie O'Sullivan has played professional snooker on so far this year. And the clocks are about to spring forward, with Easter not far behind. Let's be clear here, O'Sullivan is perfectly entitled to feel that he can do what he wants on the tour. He's the greatest snooker player we've ever seen, and is now well into his fourth decade as a professional. But in terms of his World Championship chances when that iconic event begins a month from now, it surely has to put O'Sullivan at a disadvantage. We're not in new territory here of course. O'Sullivan didn't play at all for three months in early 2025, from the moment he chucked his cue in a bin in a fit of rage at the Championship League to the day he rocked up at the Crucible. Thanks to a mixture of his will and his stature, O'Sullivan saw off Ali Carter, Pang Junxu and Si Jiahui to reach the World Championship semi-finals. There's no doubt there was something impressive about that. But it's also fair to point out that his semi-final against Zhao Xintong turned out to be something of an embarrassment. O'Sullivan changed his tip and ferrule during the match – an act of sabotage if ever we've seen one – and promptly lost all eight frames of the second session. He was eventually thrashed 17-7.

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to a heavy defeat at the Crucible

The seven-time champion had to do everything in his powers – do you remember some of those shots? – to ensure that he wouldn't have to return for a fourth and final session. It was unbecoming for such a top-level performer. The conclusion: O'Sullivan was clearly below the level required to be champion. Looking ahead, can we really expect anything different this time? We do know that geniuses don't care much for logic. O'Sullivan could well blitz his way to the title and hold the trophy aloft with a grin that says, I told you so. Despite some bravado online, I can't believe anyone would seriously write him off. That would seem a foolish thing to do, considering the man's mercurial skills. But how likely is an O'Sullivan triumph? Everyone quotes what happened in the 2012-13 season – including me – when the Essex man took pretty much the whole season off and stormed to world title glory. But O'Sullivan was 37 when he won that title, a positive snooker youngster compared to the 50-year-old that will go again on the sport's biggest stage. It's going to be so much harder for him to negotiate the gruelling Sheffield marathon now. Since O'Sullivan came within a whisker of winning the sport's new fourth major in Saudi Arabia last summer he's looked, to put it politely, unconvincing. When he lost 5-3 to Ali Carter at the German Masters in January, Carter had this to say about his old rival after the match: "It didn't look like Ronnie was enjoying it too much out there. If that's the case, then he's obviously in a position where he doesn't need to come to these events. It wasn't enjoyable in the end to see him not really enjoy it. The heat of the battle is what we all play for but I suppose he's in a different stage of his career right now." Whatever you think of O'Sullivan, there's something a little sad about those words, isn't there? That's not how a seasoned professional like Carter should really be reflecting on the best to ever do it.

Do you think Ronnie O'Sullivan will win an eighth world title?#Snooker — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) January 27, 2026