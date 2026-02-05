Nick Metcalfe pays tribute to snooker legend John Virgo, who has died at the age of 79

John Virgo was one of snooker's best ever friends and he'll be so greatly missed.

He was one of this sport's permanent witnesses, with a CV like no other.

First and foremost he was a tremendous player, something that has been probably been overlooked too often.

A working class lad from Salford, Virgo always had an affinity with sport and grew up watching Manchester United's legendary "Busby Babes".

Once he discovered snooker at a local club at the age of 12, it was always going to be a love affair. Not even a ban on going to the club from his father - who believed such places were "dens of iniquity" - could stop a young John for long.

Virgo made his mark on the amateur game, but the sport was a long way from being part of mainstream culture then and he only turned professional at the age of 30.

He soon made up for lost time however and became one of the frontline stars as the sport burst into the big time on television.

Virgo won the UK Championship in 1979, although that barely tells half the story. He arrived late for the concluding session of the final in Preston - not realising it had been brought forward for television reasons - and was docked two frames.

Virgo bounced back from that blow to beat Terry Griffiths 14-13 for his biggest ever victory. Sadly, no footage exists of those winning moments because of an industrial dispute at the BBC involving the cameramen. Virgo later called it, "the best and worst day of my snooker life".