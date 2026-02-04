Snooker broadcaster John Virgo has died aged 79

Tributes have poured in for former snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo who has died at the age of 79.
Virgo, who reached as high at number 10 in the world rankings, enjoyed his finest hour as a player when winning the UK Championship in 1979.
But Virgo's fame grew to even greater heights as a broadcaster, where he carved out a lengthy and distinguished career which saw him become to many the voice of snooker.
That career sparked into life in 1991 when Virgo became co-presenter of the popular hit TV show Big Break, which ran until 2002.
By this time, Virgo, who was born in Salford, was firmly established as lead-commentator for the BBC, a role he continued right up until his death, calling the Masters final between Kyren Wilson and John Higgins as recently as last month.
A colourful character, Virgo will perhaps be remembered most fondly for his catchphrase 'where's the cue ball going?' which epitomised a commentary style which always brought a sense of humour to the role.
Sporting Life columnist Neal Foulds was one of the first to express his sadness at the news of Virgo's passing, writing on X: "Terribly sad news that we have lost one of the greats of snooker in John Virgo.
"JV was incredibly generous, kind and funny. He was also a wonderful player and commentator.
"Thoughts with Rosie and all of his family. Thanks for all the great memories JV."
Current players Mark Selby and Neil Robertson also took to the social media platform to offer their condolences, with Selby saying: "So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!!
"Such a great guy and a huge character!! He Will be greatly missed! RIP JV."
Robertson said: "So sad to hear about the news of John Virgo’s passing. He was a great character and an amazing pundit/commentator.
"I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with him during the world championships a couple of years ago in which I got a huge appreciation for how good he was.
"We’ve lost some great people of our game just recently which is incredibly sad."
And Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was good friends with Virgo, later added: "Finished my match to get the news that JV has passed away.
"Love to Rosie, Brooke and Gary.
"Such a great mate who I loved spending time with, absolutely gutted."