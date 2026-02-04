Snooker broadcaster John Virgo has died aged 79

Virgo, who reached as high at number 10 in the world rankings, enjoyed his finest hour as a player when winning the UK Championship in 1979.

But Virgo's fame grew to even greater heights as a broadcaster, where he carved out a lengthy and distinguished career which saw him become to many the voice of snooker.

That career sparked into life in 1991 when Virgo became co-presenter of the popular hit TV show Big Break, which ran until 2002.

By this time, Virgo, who was born in Salford, was firmly established as lead-commentator for the BBC, a role he continued right up until his death, calling the Masters final between Kyren Wilson and John Higgins as recently as last month.

A colourful character, Virgo will perhaps be remembered most fondly for his catchphrase 'where's the cue ball going?' which epitomised a commentary style which always brought a sense of humour to the role.