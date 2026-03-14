Snooker betting tips: World Open preview, analysis and best bets

A mere two-week break post Welsh Open feels like a hiatus given the bunched nature of the snooker schedule but we are firmly at the business end of the 2025/26 season, with Sheffield now on the horizon.

The World Open is the penultimate ranking event before the World Championship and the top dozen on the one-year list aside (who will contest the Players Championship), it’s the final chance to bag vital prize money/points that will have both Tour survival and Crucible seeding implications.

As has become the norm these days, a plethora of withdrawals have already been announced, with Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby, Stephen Maguire, Dave Gilbert, Jak Jones and Chris Wakelin omissions at the time of writing.

Four of the aforementioned sextet were due to be housed in the top quarter of the draw and while there’s still the heavyweight trio of Ronnie O’Sullivan, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy present, it’s a slightly weaker section than it could have been.

With Luca Brecel impossible to back with any confidence at present and O’Sullivan also difficult to weigh up, this looks ripe for a TO WIN QUARTER ONE bet and at 18/1, STAN MOODY makes plenty of appeal.

Moody may not have climbed the rankings with the same alacrity several judges expected but with each passing season on tour, he looks increasingly like he belongs on the big stage.

His well-documented issues with the yips are hopefully behind him now and having banked just 15k in prize money in 2023/24, Moody trousered just shy of 75k last season and is on course to surpass that total this time round.

His scoring in the balls is excellent if not quite elite but the most impressive part of Moody’s game for me is his ability to dish in high-pressure situations, a trait that separates the top 16 from the rest.

I suspect there will be an element of treating this as something of a free-roll too given Jiang Jun should definitely have won their qualifying match (the tweet below shows why) and that piece of form had a welcome boost given Jiang’s impressive subsequent showing in Wales.