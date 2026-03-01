Snooker results: Barry Hawkins defeats Jack Lisowski in the Welsh Open final

Barry Hawkins won the fifth ranking event of his career as he defeated Jack Lisowski in the Welsh Open final.
The Hawk almost pulled out on the eve of the tournament due to a bad back but his decision to play through the discomfort paid off in style as he ended a fantastic week with a 9-5 victory in Llandudno.
Hawkins had opened up a commanding 7-1 lead during the afternoon session which gave Lisowski far too much to do, and although Jackpot did pull four frames back, he was merely delaying the inevitable.
Lisowski was visibly tired from his herculean comeback to defeat John Higgins in the semi-finals - a result which secured him the BetVictor Home Series bonus of £150,000 so he will head home with plenty of reasons to be feeling positive.
Hawkins, who dedicated victory to his father, said: "It means the world.
"I've came close a couple times last season. I've been knocking on the door for a little while so I feel like I deserved one.
"Playing that man [Lisowski] is so scary - he pots balls from everywhere and you can't leave them safe on the table.
"It's never over until it is over, and I'm delighted to get over the line because I was feeling it."
Lisowski said: "I was very poor despite trying my best.
"Barry was by far the better player today and he deserves his win.
"He's been great to me my whole career, even when I was very young. He's always given me the time of day so I'm very happy for him."