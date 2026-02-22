Snooker results: Zhao Xintong beats John Higgins 10-7 in Players Championship final

Victory for Zhao signalled another step firmly in the right direction as he builds towards the defence of his World Championship crown in Sheffield in April.

As for Higgins, he was left to contemplate another defeat in a major final, his third of the season, and this one quickly following his loss to Kyren Wilson in the final of the Masters only last month.

Higgins initially made the early running, showing no ill-effects from his bruising semi-final encounter with Judd Trump on Saturday to ease into a 2-0 lead.

Zhao was quick to stop the bleeding, however, runs of 62 and 61 drawing him level, and the afternoon session eventually finished all square after Higgins produced a break of 90 in frame eight.

Higgins resumed by taking the first frame of the evening session, and then led again 7-6, before Zhao turned on the magic.