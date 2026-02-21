Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
snooker icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Celebration time for John Higgins
Celebration time for John Higgins

Snooker results: John Higgins beats Judd Trump 6-5 to reach Players Championship final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sat February 21, 2026 · 11 min ago

John Higgins defied some shocking misses and a Judd Trump fightback to reach the Players Championship final after a tense deciding frame.

Higgins produced a match-winning 65 break but only after almost letting a commanding position slip, and was in the end fortunate that Trump missed a vital red when cueing awkwardly.

Thereafter the Scot held his nerve impressively to pick apart the table and reach the final, five years on from his victory in the event. There, he will face either Mark Allen or Zhao Xintong.

It had seemed set to be a comfortable afternoon for Higgins, who was 3-0 up and in full control, before missing a relatively simple pink to sweep the opening mini-session.

From 3-1 down Trump could only share the next four frames to trail 5-3, but after a half-century to get within one he was stunned to be handed the following frame, when Higgins missed the simplest of match balls.

Higgins was in first in the deciding frame but everything appeared to be going against him when a red ricocheted in while potting the blue, handing Trump a golden opportunity to complete the fightback and continue his dominance over him.

And it looked as though he would do that until, bridging over another red, he missed what was still a regulation pot, leaving Higgins among the balls but with his nerve put to the test once more.

This time, Higgins passed, potting a thin pink off the final red and clearing the colours before breathing a huge sigh of relief.

"I was thinking about Mark Williams, that's what Mark done, Mark just dollied the winning ball," said Higgins.

"I was down on the pink and thinking just don't dolly it in, because if Judd comes back and gets a couple of snookers you'll be kicking yourself.

"I hadn't actually settled myself down, and I don't know what happened. I'm suffering a bit for the yips as well, there's certain shots I don't feel comfortable playing.

"I cannot believe Judd (missed)."

Asked how he gathered himself for the final break, he added: "You just go into auto-pilot, don't you?

"You're not thinking about missing. If I was left with that same break 5-3 in front, I would've probably missed.

"It wasn't nerves, it was just adrenaline at the end."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....