Snooker results: John Higgins beats Judd Trump 6-5 to reach Players Championship final

Higgins produced a match-winning 65 break but only after almost letting a commanding position slip, and was in the end fortunate that Trump missed a vital red when cueing awkwardly.

Thereafter the Scot held his nerve impressively to pick apart the table and reach the final, five years on from his victory in the event. There, he will face either Mark Allen or Zhao Xintong.

It had seemed set to be a comfortable afternoon for Higgins, who was 3-0 up and in full control, before missing a relatively simple pink to sweep the opening mini-session.

From 3-1 down Trump could only share the next four frames to trail 5-3, but after a half-century to get within one he was stunned to be handed the following frame, when Higgins missed the simplest of match balls.