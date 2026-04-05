Zhao Xintong beats Judd Trump 10-3 in Tour Championship final

Zhao will return to the Crucible to defend the crown he claimed 12 months ago as the man to beat on this week's evidence, a 10-1 win over John Higgins in the semi-finals followed by this bloodless 10-3 rout of the world number one.

In truth, Trump was never really at the races, clearly struggling with a troublesome tip, and he was perhaps a trifle fortunate to get out of the opening session only 5-3 behind after watching his opponent dominate for the most part.

In the evening, however, it was a different story, as Zhao reeled off five frames in a row to become the first player to complete the Players Series hat-trick, having picked up the World Grand Prix and Players Championship titles earlier in the campaign.