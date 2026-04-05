Zhao Xintong beats Judd Trump 10-3 in Tour Championship final

Zhao Xintong cemented his position as favourite for the upcoming World Championship with a brilliant victory over Judd Trump in the final of the Tour Championship in Manchester.
Zhao will return to the Crucible to defend the crown he claimed 12 months ago as the man to beat on this week's evidence, a 10-1 win over John Higgins in the semi-finals followed by this bloodless 10-3 rout of the world number one.
In truth, Trump was never really at the races, clearly struggling with a troublesome tip, and he was perhaps a trifle fortunate to get out of the opening session only 5-3 behind after watching his opponent dominate for the most part.
In the evening, however, it was a different story, as Zhao reeled off five frames in a row to become the first player to complete the Players Series hat-trick, having picked up the World Grand Prix and Players Championship titles earlier in the campaign.
Zhao, who was tipped at 7/2 by Richard Mann in his tournament preview here, told Channel 5: "I know this is a big moment for me. Judd Trump is my favourite player and I know when I play the final with Judd Trump I'm really happy.
"I'm lucky tonight I'm the winner. I know he's got some problems and when players have tip problems it's very, very difficult to play.
"Am amazing moment. Manchester is a very good city and the crowd is amazing.
On defending his title in Sheffield, Zhao added: "I know it's very difficult, but I'll be trying to get it back."