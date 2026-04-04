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Easy work in York for Zhao Xintong
Easy work for Zhao Xintong

Zhao Xintong beats John Higgins 10-1 to storm into Tour Championship final

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Sat April 04, 2026 · 1d ago

World champion Zhao Xintong produced another dazzling display to thrash John Higgins 10-1 and reach the final of the Tour Championship.

The Chinese superstar has been in excellent form all season but reached a new high when winning the first eight frames against Higgins, himself having been one of the standout players on the circuit.

Higgins avoided the ignominy of a whitewash defeat when taking frame 10 but by now the result was beyond doubt, Zhao soon wrapping up victory with his ninth break of 50-plus.

It's the first time in a career spanning four decades that Higgins has lost a best-of-19 match by a margin this wide, and leaves Zhao on course for a clean sweep of Players Series titles having won the World Grand Prix and Players Championship already.

Whatever happens in Sunday's final against Judd Trump, a mouthwatering contest in its own right, Zhao will head to Sheffield with many expecting him to break the 'Crucible Curse' and put up a stout defence of his title.

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