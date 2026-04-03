Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Neil Robertson 10-4 to reach Tour Championship final

Judd Trump marched into the final of the Tour Championship with a brilliant 10-4 defeat of Neil Robertson in Friday's semi-final in Manchester.
The world number one was made to work hard by Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy earlier in the week, but this proved to be a one-sided affair from the moment Trump raced out of the blocks with an early barrage of breaks.
Runs of 87, 94 and 113 saw him lead 3-0 before Robertson had even potted a ball, and a further break of 54 was enough for Trump to extend his lead to four.
Despite making a good break of 52 in frame five, things went from bad to worse for the Australian who saw that frame and then the next slip away.
Robertson sarcastically raised his arms aloft when finally getting on the board in the seventh frame, but when Trump closed with 58 to end the session 7-1 in front, the match was already as good as done.
Trump, who will be playing in his first Tour Championship final on Sunday, returned in the evening session to finish the job, setting up a meeting with either defending champion John Higgins or Zhao Xintong.
To his credit, Robertson rallied by winning the first two frames of the night, and another, but Trump was always holding the aces and added a couple more fifty-plus breaks to close in on victory.
And in the end, he produced a shot worthy of winning any match, a brilliant long green rolled into its own pocket putting the finishing touches on a fine performance.