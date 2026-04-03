Snooker results: Judd Trump beats Neil Robertson 10-4 to reach Tour Championship final

The world number one was made to work hard by Mark Allen and Shaun Murphy earlier in the week, but this proved to be a one-sided affair from the moment Trump raced out of the blocks with an early barrage of breaks.

Runs of 87, 94 and 113 saw him lead 3-0 before Robertson had even potted a ball, and a further break of 54 was enough for Trump to extend his lead to four.

Despite making a good break of 52 in frame five, things went from bad to worse for the Australian who saw that frame and then the next slip away.

Robertson sarcastically raised his arms aloft when finally getting on the board in the seventh frame, but when Trump closed with 58 to end the session 7-1 in front, the match was already as good as done.