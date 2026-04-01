Barry Hawkins questions planned expansion of the Crucible ahead of World Snooker Championship

While welcoming the tournament’s long-term stay in Sheffield, the veteran believes the sport has outgrown the venue and doubts an extra 500 seats will solve the ticket shortage.

A new agreement between the World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council ensures the tournament stays put until at least 2045, with an option to extend to 2050, ending speculation about a potential move away from the Steel City.

Alongside the extension, ambitious redevelopment plans for the Crucible have been outlined. The iconic venue is set for a £45 million transformation, with proposals including an additional 500 seats in a new ‘in the round’ format and improved spectator facilities.

While many top players, including world number one Judd Trump and reigning champion Zhao Xintong, have welcomed the news, Hawkins has offered a more measured take.

"Yeah, it’s great that snooker is staying there," Hawkins told SportsBoom.co.uk.

"I was one of the people that thought it needed a bigger and better venue. The tournament is too big for it, we can outsell that tournament three, four times over I think.

"Do I think 500 seats is going to be enough? I don’t think it will to be honest with you."