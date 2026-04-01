Barry Hawkins questions planned expansion of the Crucible ahead of World Snooker Championship

Barry Hawkins has questioned whether the planned expansion of the Crucible will be enough to meet overwhelming demand for the World Snooker Championship.
While welcoming the tournament’s long-term stay in Sheffield, the veteran believes the sport has outgrown the venue and doubts an extra 500 seats will solve the ticket shortage.
A new agreement between the World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council ensures the tournament stays put until at least 2045, with an option to extend to 2050, ending speculation about a potential move away from the Steel City.
Alongside the extension, ambitious redevelopment plans for the Crucible have been outlined. The iconic venue is set for a £45 million transformation, with proposals including an additional 500 seats in a new ‘in the round’ format and improved spectator facilities.
While many top players, including world number one Judd Trump and reigning champion Zhao Xintong, have welcomed the news, Hawkins has offered a more measured take.
"Yeah, it’s great that snooker is staying there," Hawkins told SportsBoom.co.uk.
"I was one of the people that thought it needed a bigger and better venue. The tournament is too big for it, we can outsell that tournament three, four times over I think.
"Do I think 500 seats is going to be enough? I don’t think it will to be honest with you."
Despite his reservations, Hawkins is clear that he never wanted the tournament to leave Sheffield, only that it could evolve into something even grander.
"It will be interesting to see what it looks like when it’s all done. Don't get me wrong, I’m sure it will be good.
"I wanted it to stay in Sheffield, but a bigger and better venue, we’ll see.”
The World Championship will continue at the Crucible in its current form until 2028, before temporarily relocating during the redevelopment phase.
Hawkins, now 46, made his Crucible debut back in 2006 and has been a near ever-present ever since, missing only the 2023 edition after falling in qualifying.
While he remains hopeful of featuring in the revamped venue, he admits time may not be on his side.
"Hopefully one day I get to play in that new venue, but I mean time’s ticking for me," he joked.
"They say it’s going to take a year to be refurbished, but you know what this country’s like, it could take five years, so I’ll probably be dusted by then."
Barry Hawkins was speaking to SportsBoom.co.uk