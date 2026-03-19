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Ronnie O'Sullivan is defending champion in York
Ronnie O'Sullivan made more history

Ronnie O'Sullivan makes world record 153 break in World Open

By Sporting Life
Snooker
Fri March 20, 2026 · 1h ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan made yet more history with a world record 153 break in the first round of his World Open clash with Ryan Day.

O'Sullivan made use of the free ball rule to pot an opening green ball, which counted as a 16th red, followed by the black.

That meant a maximum 155 break was possible but O'Sullivan was forced to twice switch to the pink, making his way to 146 with just a delicate black along the cushion remaining.

In it went for another slice of history as O'Sullivan surpassed the previous best, a break of 148 made by Jamie Burnett more than 20 years ago.

Earlier in the season he became the first player to make two 147 breaks in a single match on the same day, taking his tally to 17, but O'Sullivan now has a new personal best to add to a collection of remarkable feats.

O'Sullivan went on to win the match 5-0, recording two more century breaks plus runs of 95 and 62 to reach the semi-finals.

O'Sullivan took to social media after the match, thanking his fans in a video posted on X: "It was a pretty cool moment. Really happy to do it.

"Thank you to everyone out there who's supported me. Keep enjoying the snooker in Yushan."

Friday's events will come as a big boost to O'Sullivan who has struggled for results all season, added to a host of missed engagements which has meant those fans have seen little of The Rocket on the table.

Nevertheless, he looked to be working his way back to his best in a fine win over Shuan Murphy in the last-16, and will now face big home hope Wu Yize in the semi-finals after the latter trounced Mark Allen.

Ronnie O'Sullivan records

  • Highest ever break of 153
  • 17 'maximum' 147 breaks
  • 23 Triple Crown titles
  • 41 ranking titles
  • Over 1300 century breaks

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