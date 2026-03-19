Ronnie O'Sullivan made yet more history with a world record 153 break in the first round of his World Open clash with Ryan Day.

O'Sullivan made use of the free ball rule to pot an opening green ball, which counted as a 16th red, followed by the black. That meant a maximum 155 break was possible but O'Sullivan was forced to twice switch to the pink, making his way to 146 with just a delicate black along the cushion remaining. In it went for another slice of history as O'Sullivan surpassed the previous best, a break of 148 made by Jamie Burnett more than 20 years ago.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's historic 153 break! The highest ever in snooker history 🤯pic.twitter.com/8XwxGWV8EB — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) March 20, 2026

Earlier in the season he became the first player to make two 147 breaks in a single match on the same day, taking his tally to 17, but O'Sullivan now has a new personal best to add to a collection of remarkable feats. O'Sullivan went on to win the match 5-0, recording two more century breaks plus runs of 95 and 62 to reach the semi-finals.

Thank you for the messages….#153 pic.twitter.com/mxb6BRBDOR — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) March 20, 2026