Neal Foulds profiles the top 16 seeds for this year's Championship, where the likes of Zhao Xintong and Ronnie O'Sullivan will do battle for the biggest prize in snooker.

Zhao Xintong (1) Recent World Championship record: A/LQ/R2/A/W

A/LQ/R2/A/W Crucible best: 2025 winner

2025 winner Season's best: Riyadh Season Championship, World Grand Prix, Players Championship, Tour Championship winner In a season where nobody has seemingly wanted to take up the mantle, Zhao has stepped up to the plate and firmly established himself in the last few months as the leading player in the game. Put simply, he’s playing snooker at a level above everyone else, winning in all three events of the Players Series in dominant fashion and beating all-comers with something to spare. He has the famed Crucible Curse to contend with now, and the fact that he’s produced best snooker in the last months is something that has gone against those to have tried before him. All the trends are against Zhao, then, but few would argue against the fact that he is the man to beat, both this year and for a long time to come. Judd Trump (2) Recent World Championship record: QF/F/R1/QF/SF

QF/F/R1/QF/SF Crucible best: 2019 winner

2019 winner Season's best: German Masters winner Some would say that Trump hasn’t had a good season, but I would disagree entirely. Perhaps just picking up the one title – the German Masters – might feel like a lean season by his own incredibly high standards, but he’s reached four more finals, and big ones, too, at the UK Championship and then most recently the Tour Championship. He’s played good snooker all year, proving to be ultra-consistent once again, yet the feeling remains that he has another gear in him when everything clicks. Perhaps that will be in the next few weeks, and it’s worth noting that Trump has been battling the elements, initially by trying to find a cue he is happy with, and more recently the conflict in the Middle East which has affected his travel arrangements having relocated from the UK some time ago. Still world number one, the 2019 champion is one for any shortlist. Kyren Wilson (3) Recent World Championship record: SF/R2/R2/W/R1

SF/R2/R2/W/R1 Crucible best: 2024 winner

2024 winner Season's best: Shanghai Masters, The Masters winner

2026 Masters champion Kyren Wilson

Wilson is a fascinating contender this year. The profile of more recent Crucible champions is that they been quiet in the run-up to the World Championship, just as Wilson was when he won this event for the first time two years ago. We must remember that he didn’t quality for the Players Series that year, either, going completely under the radar in Sheffield before peaking just at the right time. He’s in exactly the same position this time around, but having won two massive invitational events already this term, including the Masters in January, we know his game is there and that he’ll be desperate to make his mark. Neil Robertson (4) Recent World Championship record: QF/R2/R2/DNQ/R1

QF/R2/R2/DNQ/R1 Crucible best: 2010 winner

2010 winner Season's best: Saudi Arabia Masters winner Robertson is a difficult one to weigh up. He’s the number one player this year, having picked up a huge prize in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of the season. His form has been solid since, without being spectacular, and I do wonder if the pressure will be off him a little bit this time, with few people tipping him for glory relative to the last few years. He does have some scars from this tournament to overcome, having only reached the one-table set-up once since his victory here in 2010, but we all know Robertson has the game to go deep if able to turn it on. John Higgins (5) Recent World Championship record: R2/SF/QF/QF/QF

R2/SF/QF/QF/QF Crucible best: x4 winner

x4 winner Season's best: x3 finals Higgins has been a revelation this season, he really has, and another good run would surprise absolutely nobody. He’s made three major finals, including the Masters, without quite being strong enough to win any of them. And what might have been last year, had he managed to pot that final blue at the end of a thrilling deciding frame with his old sparring partner Mark Williams in the quarter-finals. I’d be pleasantly surprised were he able to win a fifth world title approaching his 51st birthday, but a possible second-round clash with O’Sullivan shapes up as a potential blockbuster not to be missed. Mark Williams (6) Recent World Championship record: QF/SF/R2/R1/F

QF/SF/R2/R1/F Crucible best: x3 winner

x3 winner Season's best: Xi'an Grand Prix winner

Mark Williams and Zhao Xintong before last year's final

Williams is another interesting one. Every year he tells us why he can’t win, and yet 12 months ago he came so close to becoming world champion for a fourth time. He had a tough draw as well, just holding off Wu Yize in a cracking first-round tie, before going on to produce some outstanding snooker on his way to the final, including beating Trump in the semi-finals. The final, or at least the first day of it, was a bridge too far and he looked jaded in the early part as Zhao built up a big lead. Williams came back strongly in the final session, but had left himself with too much to do. That does make you wonder about the Class of 92 and whether they can still to stay the pace over 17 days, but I suspect Williams will again play down his chances and still perform well. Mark Selby (7) Recent World Championship record: W/R2/F/R1/R1

W/R2/F/R1/R1 Crucible best: x4 winner

x4 winner Season's best: Champions of Champions, UK Championship winner UK Championship winners always demand the utmost respect at the World Championship, and until the turn of the year Selby looked right back to his best and on course to mount another serious Crucible challenge. He’s been quiet since, but that could work in his favour. His game is still there, and he’ll be fresh and hungry for the big one. More concerning would be that he has lost in the first round in each of the last two years here, both times to fellow Leicester lads when not playing particularly well. The Selby we’ve seen this season is in much better shape, but he will need to start better and work his way into the tournament. If he can, we know he gets the distance and is an incredibly tough man to beat in the one-table set-up over four sessions. Shaun Murphy (8) Recent World Championship record: F/R1/R1/R2/R2

F/R1/R1/R2/R2 Crucible best: 2005 winner

2005 winner Season's best: British Open winner I really think Murphy has a live chance this year at around 18/1. It’s 21 year since he was world champion, beating Matthew Stevens with a spellbinding comeback, but he remains a deadly operator. His attacking game is still extremely good, but his safety is so much better nowadays, and he’s reached three more Crucible finals since 2005. His form has been excellent this season – he won the British Open early on – and there will be no excuses this time. He such an attractive player to watch, and the fact that style of his doesn’t take a lot out of him is always in his favour if able to work his way into the second week. Xiao Guodong (9) Recent World Championship record: DNQ/DNQ/DNQ/DNQ/R2

DNQ/DNQ/DNQ/DNQ/R2 Crucible best: x2 round two

x2 round two Season's best: Wuhan Open winner

Xiao Guodong

Another tournament winner this season, Xiao going back-to-back at the Wuhan Open, and this is such an improved operator. He's a really tough match-player now with all the tools to enjoy playing in long matches at a venue like the Crucible, and he didn't do a lot wrong when losing out in a titanic tussle with Higgins here last year. It's hard to see him winning the title, with the suspicion he might not have the extra gear of some, but he'll be a tough match for anyone regardless. Wu Yize (10) Recent World Championship record: DNQ/DNQ/R1/DNQ/R1

DNQ/DNQ/R1/DNQ/R1 Crucible best: x2 round one

x2 round one Season's best: International Championship winner Wu is undoubtably one of the most talented players of the next generation, and we really shouldn't forget that he is still only 22 years of age. He has so much potential, but there is a marked difference between his best and his worst – and that worries me in a tournament like this. When he’s good, Wu is sensational. Almost unstoppable. But when he’s bad, he can be very bad. He has a long backswing and when all the moving parts of his technique aren’t in sync, we’ve seen him struggle. Consistency is his issue, and one really bad session at the Crucible can end your hopes. Barry Hawkins (11) Recent World Championship record: R2/R1/DNQ/R1/R1

R2/R1/DNQ/R1/R1 Crucible best: 2013 runner-up

2013 runner-up Season's best: Welsh Open winner Hawkins does what he always does and he's enjoyed another solid campaign. I was delighted to see him win at the Welsh Open, and he's held his form well throughout. In terms of becoming world champion, I fear his chance might have gone having lost to O'Sullivan in the final back in 2013, and his more recent record at the Crucible is nowhere near as strong as it used to be. Interestingly, Hawkins was one of the few players to come out and question whether the planned Crucible expansion and confirmation the venue will keep the World Championship long term is actually good news. Maybe his love affair with the old place isn't as strong as it once was. Ronnie O’Sullivan (12) Recent World Championship record: R2/W/QF/QF/SF

R2/W/QF/QF/SF Crucible best: x7 winner

x7 winner Season's best: x2 finals

Ronnie O'Sullivan won his last World Championship in 2022