Virgo had previously admitted to the Telegraph and the Talking Snooker Podcast that he and Dennis Taylor would be making their final appearances in the commentary box at the end of the 2022/23 season - but his announcement sparked outcry amongst snooker fans.

Last year, he said: "I can’t have any bad feelings. Maybe it’s a working-class attitude I’ve been brought up with but there’s b******s all I can do about it, so why get bothered? I’m not going to go round on my hands and knees begging for a job. I’m past that. So I’ll just get on with what I’m doing, enjoy it and treasure every moment."

However, with just weeks to go until the Crucible was preparing to say farewell to his 'where's the cueball' catchphrase, the 77-year-old told the BBC podcast Snookered - in an episode to be released in April - that viewers will be enjoying his voice a little while longer.

He told hosts Des Clarke and Amy Matthews: "Well from what I’ve heard recently that’s not going to happen. I spoke to one of the producers and I said “well you know it’ll be my last year…” and he said “no no no, we’re not going to do that now. We’re going to stay as we are for the foreseeable future.” Which was fantastic.

"How I felt about it when I first heard that it could be our last year… It’s like a sabbatical for us. We go there, Thursday morning’s no play we play golf; myself Dennis Steve Stephen Hendry, Alan McManus, John Parrott, Ken Doherty.

"I’d have missed that terribly you know. Just going there. So for the foreseeable future, now whether that’s this year, next year and that’ll be it? So that was great, it was music to my ears….

"That’s what was said to me at the UK [Championship] in York and I was absolutely delighted to hear it and however long it goes on for I don’t mind but it was good news, it was music to my ears."

