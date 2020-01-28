Tue 28 January 2020 Results
- 13:30MansionBet EBF Mares' Intermediate Open NH Flat Race (AWT)Abd.
- 14:00MansionBet Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race)Abd.
- 14:30Classic Wills - Specialists In Probate Handicap ChaseAbd.
- 15:00MansionBet Handicap HurdleAbd.
- 15:30My Mate Alan Chapman Handicap ChaseAbd.
- 16:00mansionbet.com Handicap HurdleAbd.
- 10:45itsarush.co.za Welcomes You Maiden Juvenile Plate (Fillies)
- 11:20All To Come Maiden Juvenile Plate
- 11:55Betting World - 087 741 2777 Fm 68 Handicap (F & M)
- 12:30Book For Met In Jozi 1 February Mr 96 Handicap
- 13:05Save The Date Guineas Day 8 February Mr 80 Handicap
- 13:45Book For SA Classic 7 March Mr 88 Handicap
- 14:20SA Derby 4 April Fm 68 Handicap (F & M)
- 14:55Next Vaal Racemeeting Thursday 30 January Maiden Plate
