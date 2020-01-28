Next Race Off

14:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- MansionBet Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (Class 4)
- 2m,
- 4 Runners
- Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
- Surface: Turf
Got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles with an improved effort in a mares' maiden contest over C&D (heavy) earlier in the month, doing so easily. Penalised this time, but could have been found a good opportunity to follow-up.
Placed in bumpers on a sound surface on her first two starts. Not seen since last in a mares' Listed bumper at Market Rasen just over a year ago. In good hands and can clearly go well fresh, so keep an eye on the market ahead of her hurdles debut.
Well held in two starts over hurdles at Exeter so far, initially 2m2½f (heavy) and then last time when stepped up to 2m7f. Much more needed.
Scored on debut in a Newbury bumper (soft) and followed up in a Market Rasen Listed event. Returned this season with another good effort at that level and also showed promise on her hurdles debut back at Newbury last month. Should be thereabouts.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Who What When (11/8), Easter Gold (6/4), Crackle Lyn Rosie (7/2), Memphis Bell (20/1)
Verdict
- Easter Gold
- Who What When
- Crackle Lyn Rosie
