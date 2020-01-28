Next Race Off

Meetings

14:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020

Abandoned
  • MansionBet Mares' Novices' Hurdle (NHMOPS Bonus Race) (Class 4)
  • 2m,
  • 4 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£277.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Easter Gold21
611-4OR: 117CD
6/4
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles with an improved effort in a mares' maiden contest over C&D (heavy) earlier in the month, doing so easily. Penalised this time, but could have been found a good opportunity to follow-up.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Crackle Lyn Rosie376
610-12OR:
7/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Placed in bumpers on a sound surface on her first two starts. Not seen since last in a mares' Listed bumper at Market Rasen just over a year ago. In good hands and can clearly go well fresh, so keep an eye on the market ahead of her hurdles debut.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Memphis Bell7
610-12OR:
20/1
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Well held in two starts over hurdles at Exeter so far, initially 2m2½f (heavy) and then last time when stepped up to 2m7f. Much more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Who What When31
510-12OR:
11/8
T: M McGrathJ: Joshua Moore

Scored on debut in a Newbury bumper (soft) and followed up in a Market Rasen Listed event. Returned this season with another good effort at that level and also showed promise on her hurdles debut back at Newbury last month. Should be thereabouts.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Who What When (11/8), Easter Gold (6/4), Crackle Lyn Rosie (7/2), Memphis Bell (20/1)

Verdict

Who What When was a decent bumper performer who shaped nicely enough on her hurdles debut. She can improve this time, while Crackle Lyn Rosie is worth a market check for any confidence on her hurdles debut. However, EASTER GOLD won with something in hand in maiden company last time and she is taken to defy a penalty.
  1. Easter Gold
  2. Who What When
  3. Crackle Lyn Rosie
