15:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- MansionBet Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
- 2m,
- 6 Runners
- Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Dual Leicester winner (1m7½f, good/good to firm) last winter. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those. Capable of being competitive, but needs to pull out more and deep ground a concern.
Scored at Fakenham in maiden company last March (2m, good to soft) and went close next time against novices. Not seen since July, when well held in a class 3 at Stratford. Drops 2lb and in grade for reappearance. Can go well fresh. Interesting.
Multiple good ground Flat winner at up to 1m1½f. Placed in three of his four hurdles, in novices' company, but found out when 3lb higher on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month. Not written off after one poor run, but needs to bounce back.
Multiple hurdle winner at 2m, including on heavy. Beaten favourite over fences last time. Blinkers go on. Would have serious claims if reproducing his Carlisle winning effort from last March, but some way below that recently. More needed.
Dual hurdle winner, including here over 2m3½f (heavy; easily) 13-months ago, when 6lb lower. Has struggled to maintain that level of form on his last three starts, including on heavy here the last twice, so now has plenty to prove.
Dual heavy ground hurdle winner at up to 2m3½f, and has also won a chase over that trip. Scored at Leicester (2m) when 4lb lower last month, and another good effort in a better race at Newbury last time. Should be thereabouts.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Drewmain Legend (6/4), Gregarious (9/2), Yaa Salaam (5/1), Falcon Sun (11/2), Swaffham Bulbeck (6/1), Deebaj (10/1)
Verdict
- Swaffham Bulbeck
- Drewmain Legend
- Yaa Salaam
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.