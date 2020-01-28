Next Race Off

Meetings

15:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020

Abandoned
  • MansionBet Handicap Hurdle (Class 4)
  • 2m,
  • 6 Runners
  • Winner£3,769.002nd£1,107.003rd£553.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Falcon Sunb,t33
611-12OR: 118D
11/2
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Dual Leicester winner (1m7½f, good/good to firm) last winter. Remains 3lb higher than the more recent of those. Capable of being competitive, but needs to pull out more and deep ground a concern.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
2
Swaffham Bulbeckt198
611-11OR: 117D
6/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman

Scored at Fakenham in maiden company last March (2m, good to soft) and went close next time against novices. Not seen since July, when well held in a class 3 at Stratford. Drops 2lb and in grade for reappearance. Can go well fresh. Interesting.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
3
Yaa Salaamp30
611-9OR: 115
5/1
T: D PipeJ: T Scudamore

Multiple good ground Flat winner at up to 1m1½f. Placed in three of his four hurdles, in novices' company, but found out when 3lb higher on his handicap debut at Doncaster last month. Not written off after one poor run, but needs to bounce back.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Gregariousb177
711-6OR: 112BFD
9/2
T: Mrs L WadhamJ: L P Aspell

Multiple hurdle winner at 2m, including on heavy. Beaten favourite over fences last time. Blinkers go on. Would have serious claims if reproducing his Carlisle winning effort from last March, but some way below that recently. More needed.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Deebaj56
811-6OR: 112CD
10/1
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Dual hurdle winner, including here over 2m3½f (heavy; easily) 13-months ago, when 6lb lower. Has struggled to maintain that level of form on his last three starts, including on heavy here the last twice, so now has plenty to prove.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Drewmain Legendb31
810-12OR: 104BFD
6/4
T: Ali StrongeJ: James Bowen

Dual heavy ground hurdle winner at up to 2m3½f, and has also won a chase over that trip. Scored at Leicester (2m) when 4lb lower last month, and another good effort in a better race at Newbury last time. Should be thereabouts.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Drewmain Legend (6/4), Gregarious (9/2), Yaa Salaam (5/1), Falcon Sun (11/2), Swaffham Bulbeck (6/1), Deebaj (10/1)

Verdict

No lack of interest here despite the small field, with preference just for SWAFFHAM BULBECK, who can go well fresh and remains on a workable mark. Yaa Salaam is likely to be a danger if bouncing back from his latest run, with Drewmain Legend another potential threat.
  1. Swaffham Bulbeck
  2. Drewmain Legend
  3. Yaa Salaam
