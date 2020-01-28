Next Race Off

16:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- mansionbet.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
- 2m 3f 110y,
- 8 Runners
- Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Good ground winner at Plumpton (2m4f) last April, when 9lb lower. Was third from today's mark over C&D on heavy last time, so no issues there. 5lb claimer swapped for 7lb claimer this time, and he should be thereabouts.
Yet to make a serious impact from seven starts under rules, the last four over hurdles. Step up in trip looks positive, while 5lb drop won't harm, but hard to recommend until we have seen more.
Haydock winner when fresh in 2018 (1m7f, soft), but not seen since being a very close last of four at Leicester in a mares' handicap hurdle 13-months ago. Returns on a mark that looks to have a bit of scope. Interesting.
Irish point runner-up last March. Has taken a bit of time to get the hang of things under rules, but came up with his best so far when 1½L third on his handicap debut at Plumpton (2m4½f, soft) recently. Looks a contender from the same mark.
Best effort so far came in a mares' novice' contest last season, when 11L second here over 2m (heavy). Could have been for needing her Hereford reappearance after a year off, but does need improvement to win from this mark.
1-16, having won on heavy at Plumpton (2m) in 2018. Placed several times last winter, including here over 2m7f, and all from 2lb higher. Well below par in both runs for this trainer. Blinkers go on, and now has plenty to prove.
Heavy ground 2m4f point winner (13 starts) who is 0-5 over hurdles. Best effort came when 11L second on fast ground at Newton Abbot last July. Handicapper cutting him a bit of slack but probably best watched after a break on stable debut.
Veteran winner of a 2m4f chase (good to soft) and, since then, a 1m7½f novices' handicap hurdle at Wincanton (heavy) in 2017. Has shown little on interest in the past year, and others are preferred.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Sabbathical (7/4), Kapga De Lily (2/1), Age Of Wisdom (4/1), Lady Chartreuse (10/1), Eurkash (12/1), Just Spot (20/1), Cassivellaunus (33/1), Minella Rising (33/1)
Verdict
- Kapga De Lily
- Sabbathical
- Age Of Wisdom
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.