Next Race Off

Meetings

16:00 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • mansionbet.com Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)
  • 2m 3f 110y,
  • 8 Runners
  • Winner£2,794.002nd£820.003rd£410.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Age Of Wisdomp15
712-3OR: 102
4/1
T: G L MooreJ: N F Houlihan (7)

Good ground winner at Plumpton (2m4f) last April, when 9lb lower. Was third from today's mark over C&D on heavy last time, so no issues there. 5lb claimer swapped for 7lb claimer this time, and he should be thereabouts.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Eurkashh42
611-12OR: 97
12/1
T: P R WebberJ: W T Kennedy

Yet to make a serious impact from seven starts under rules, the last four over hurdles. Step up in trip looks positive, while 5lb drop won't harm, but hard to recommend until we have seen more.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Kapga De Lily412
711-12OR: 97BF
2/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: Charlie Deutsch

Haydock winner when fresh in 2018 (1m7f, soft), but not seen since being a very close last of four at Leicester in a mares' handicap hurdle 13-months ago. Returns on a mark that looks to have a bit of scope. Interesting.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Sabbathicalp8
511-11OR: 96
7/4
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Adam Wedge

Irish point runner-up last March. Has taken a bit of time to get the hang of things under rules, but came up with his best so far when 1½L third on his handicap debut at Plumpton (2m4½f, soft) recently. Looks a contender from the same mark.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Lady Chartreuse25
711-11OR: 96
10/1
T: Miss V WilliamsJ: H F Nugent (5)

Best effort so far came in a mares' novice' contest last season, when 11L second here over 2m (heavy). Could have been for needing her Hereford reappearance after a year off, but does need improvement to win from this mark.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Cassivellaunusb18
811-7OR: 92
33/1
T: D SteeleJ: Sean Houlihan (3)

1-16, having won on heavy at Plumpton (2m) in 2018. Placed several times last winter, including here over 2m7f, and all from 2lb higher. Well below par in both runs for this trainer. Blinkers go on, and now has plenty to prove.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Minella Rising150
811-6OR: 91D
33/1
T: Camilla PoultonJ: Matthew Batchelor

Heavy ground 2m4f point winner (13 starts) who is 0-5 over hurdles. Best effort came when 11L second on fast ground at Newton Abbot last July. Handicapper cutting him a bit of slack but probably best watched after a break on stable debut.

Last RunWatch last race
8
Just Spot28
1310-0OR: 70D
20/1
T: K BishopJ: William Marshall (7)

Veteran winner of a 2m4f chase (good to soft) and, since then, a 1m7½f novices' handicap hurdle at Wincanton (heavy) in 2017. Has shown little on interest in the past year, and others are preferred.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Sabbathical (7/4), Kapga De Lily (2/1), Age Of Wisdom (4/1), Lady Chartreuse (10/1), Eurkash (12/1), Just Spot (20/1), Cassivellaunus (33/1), Minella Rising (33/1)

Verdict

Moderate fayre where it isn't easy to have confidence in any of them for one reason or another. Those of most interest are Sabbathical, who shaped well hast time and should be thereabouts, Age Of Wisdom, who ran well here over C&D last time and is a contender, and KAPGA DE LILY, who returns on a handy mark and is the suggestion.
  1. Kapga De Lily
  2. Sabbathical
  3. Age Of Wisdom
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby