Next Race Off

13:30 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- MansionBet EBF Mares' Intermediate Open NH Flat Race (AWT) (Class 5)
- 2m,
- 12 Runners
- Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
- Surface: Polytrack
Half-sister to a bumper and 2m7f hurdle winner. Unraced dam is a half-sister to two hurdle/chase winners. Stable can have debut winners and is 26% over five years in this sphere. Probably capable of making an impact on debut.
Has shown some ability in three starts, although the best of those was her first. Will need improvement to win this, even accounting for a recent pipe-opener.
Half-sister to a bumper and dual 1m4f Flat winner, and a soft ground 2m3f hurdle winner. Stable 1-8 (plus two placed) in bumpers over past five seasons. Worth a market check ahead of her debut.
First foal of an unraced dam. French trainer has had no recorded British runners in the past five seasons, so looks one to watch on debut.
Runner-up in an Irish maiden point last April (second start) and cost £82,000 soon after. 9-2 on debut at Sandown, where she raced keenly and weakened in the heavy ground. Should be able to step up on that, and will need to.
First foal. Dam a 21-race maiden under both codes, was second in a bumper and third in a 2m2f hurdle (both on yielding). Appears to be trainer's second string here, but still worth a market check.
Second foal. Half-sister to the smart Getabird, winner a point, of two bumpers, two Grade 2 novice hurdles and two chases over 2m/2m4f. Dam pulled up on only point. Stable's bumper runners 18% over past five season. Very interesting newcomer.
Daughter of Kayf Tara out of a mare who won on the Flat and five times over hurdles. 20-1 on debut, when she produced a respectable effort to be 11L fourth at Fontwell last April. Returns for different trainer in a hood. Improvement anticipated.
20-1 on debut at Chepstow last month, when she finished a distant last. Reported to have been unsuited by heavy ground there, so could see more from her on this very different surface.
Well held on debut at Fakenham in October. Made some improvement on that when beating three home in a mares' bumper at Ludlow last time, but likely to be up against it again here.
Won a maiden Irish point on her fourth start in that sphere, last May (good to firm). Faced a tough assignment on debut at Cheltenham in October, but well beaten when recently tried at Ludlow. Much more needed.
Showed promise on her second start in a fillies' junior bumper at Wetherby (1m4f, soft) last month. Well held in Listed company last time out at Cheltenham. Gets a handy allowance and is not ruled out of the frame.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Doin'whatshelikes (5/2), Allavina (4/1), Flibinight (9/2), Scarlett O'halo (13/2), Fivetotwelve (8/1), Aurello (10/1), Dionette (12/1), Jeans Genie (14/1), Cimetta (25/1), Little Red Devil (33/1), Misshirocco (50/1), Secret Court (50/1)
Verdict
- Flibinight
- Allavina
- Doin'whatshelikes
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.