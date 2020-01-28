Next Race Off

Meetings

13:30 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020

Fast Cards
Abandoned
  • MansionBet EBF Mares' Intermediate Open NH Flat Race (AWT) (Class 5)
  • 2m,
  • 12 Runners
  • Winner£2,274.002nd£668.003rd£334.004th£167.00
  • Surface: Polytrack
Sort By:
Cloth number
NEW! Keep an eye out for ‘Insights’ against a horse for additional clues towards its chance! Read more...
1
Allavina
511-2OR:
4/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: Aidan Coleman

Half-sister to a bumper and 2m7f hurdle winner. Unraced dam is a half-sister to two hurdle/chase winners. Stable can have debut winners and is 26% over five years in this sphere. Probably capable of making an impact on debut.

Insights

2
Aurello20
611-2OR:
10/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Harry Bannister

Has shown some ability in three starts, although the best of those was her first. Will need improvement to win this, even accounting for a recent pipe-opener.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Cimetta
511-2OR:
25/1
T: M HerringtonJ: D C Costello

Half-sister to a bumper and dual 1m4f Flat winner, and a soft ground 2m3f hurdle winner. Stable 1-8 (plus two placed) in bumpers over past five seasons. Worth a market check ahead of her debut.

4
Dionette
611-2OR:
12/1
T: Y MathijsJ: S Francois (3)

First foal of an unraced dam. French trainer has had no recorded British runners in the past five seasons, so looks one to watch on debut.

5
Doin'whatshelikes79
511-2OR:
5/2
T: P F NichollsJ: H Cobden

Runner-up in an Irish maiden point last April (second start) and cost £82,000 soon after. 9-2 on debut at Sandown, where she raced keenly and weakened in the heavy ground. Should be able to step up on that, and will need to.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Fivetotwelve
611-2OR:
8/1
T: Olly MurphyJ: David England

First foal. Dam a 21-race maiden under both codes, was second in a bumper and third in a 2m2f hurdle (both on yielding). Appears to be trainer's second string here, but still worth a market check.

Insights

7
Flibinight
511-2OR:
9/2
T: N J GiffordJ: L P Aspell

Second foal. Half-sister to the smart Getabird, winner a point, of two bumpers, two Grade 2 novice hurdles and two chases over 2m/2m4f. Dam pulled up on only point. Stable's bumper runners 18% over past five season. Very interesting newcomer.

8
Jeans Genieh1279
511-2OR:
14/1
T: S DrinkwaterJ: R T Dunne

Daughter of Kayf Tara out of a mare who won on the Flat and five times over hurdles. 20-1 on debut, when she produced a respectable effort to be 11L fourth at Fontwell last April. Returns for different trainer in a hood. Improvement anticipated.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
9
Little Red Devil32
511-2OR:
33/1
T: B PaulingJ: Nico de Boinville

20-1 on debut at Chepstow last month, when she finished a distant last. Reported to have been unsuited by heavy ground there, so could see more from her on this very different surface.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
10
Misshirocco20
511-2OR:
50/1
T: Mrs S J HumphreyJ: E J Walsh

Well held on debut at Fakenham in October. Made some improvement on that when beating three home in a mares' bumper at Ludlow last time, but likely to be up against it again here.

Last RunWatch last race
11
Secret Courtt20
611-2OR:
50/1
T: R DickinJ: Jack Quinlan

Won a maiden Irish point on her fourth start in that sphere, last May (good to firm). Faced a tough assignment on debut at Cheltenham in October, but well beaten when recently tried at Ludlow. Much more needed.

Last RunWatch last race
12
Scarlett O'halo27
410-5OR:
13/2
T: J TuiteJ: J J Burke

Showed promise on her second start in a fillies' junior bumper at Wetherby (1m4f, soft) last month. Well held in Listed company last time out at Cheltenham. Gets a handy allowance and is not ruled out of the frame.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Doin'whatshelikes (5/2), Allavina (4/1), Flibinight (9/2), Scarlett O'halo (13/2), Fivetotwelve (8/1), Aurello (10/1), Dionette (12/1), Jeans Genie (14/1), Cimetta (25/1), Little Red Devil (33/1), Misshirocco (50/1), Secret Court (50/1)

Verdict

There doesn't appear to be anything outstanding from what we have seen from those to have appeared, but of those Scarlett O'halo, Little Red Devil, Jeans Genie and Doin'whatshelikes are the ones probably capable of some significant improvement. However, the newcomers look more interesting, with Cimetta one of those, and more so Allavina and FLIBINIGHT, and the latter's pedigree earns her the vote.
  1. Flibinight
  2. Allavina
  3. Doin'whatshelikes
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby

Next Race Off

00:22 Penn National
7
(7)
I Got A Rock
J: Emmanuel Esquivel
15/8
3
(3)
Cheese On
J: Edwin Gonzalez
9/4
10
(10)
Huntington Drive
J: Julio Hernandez
4/1
9
(9)
Rockin Cowboy
J: Maicol Inirio
5/1
1
(1)
Cactus Jack
J: Tyler Conner
8/1
5
(5)
Cumberland Gap
J: Andrew Wolfsont
12/1
2
(2)
Your Secret's Safe
J: Inoel Beato
12/1
4
(4)
Anytime Anyplace
J: Jose Rojas
16/1
6
(6)
Mr. Positive
J: Brittany Scampton
40/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 9h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 9h
All Racing Tips
Most Followed

Cill Anna

F: 1-5731

T: P F Nicholls

Springfield Fox

F: 111-F22

T: T R George

Red Bond

F: -

T: K Dalgleish

Paisley Park

F: 11111-1

T: Miss E C Lavelle

Six Strings

F: 605-332

T: M Appleby