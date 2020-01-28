Next Race Off

Meetings

Abandoned
  • My Mate Alan Chapman Handicap Chase (Class 4)
  • 2m,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Finnegan's Garden15
1111-12OR: 112CD
10/3
T: Miss Z C DavisonJ: Page Fuller (3)

Prolific winner of chases, three of which have been here on heavy ground (2m-2m4f). Comfortably won in this grade again here last time and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat from 6lb higher.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Bridle Loanan21
711-11OR: 111CD
5/2
T: G L MooreJ: Joshua Moore

Promising young chaser judged on his improved effort last time, when he dotted up by 8L over C&D (heavy) in a novices' handicap. Up 10lb for that, but the manner in which he did it suggests he could still be well treated. Claims.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Delfaceb31
711-10OR: 110BFD
6/1
T: D PipeJ: David Noonan

Multiple 2m hurdle winner. Best effort over fences came on his second of three attempts, when 1L second at Hereford (2m, soft) in November. Well beaten favourite at Leicester since then. Still room for manoeuvre from this mark if bouncing back.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Tara Bridgev123
1211-8OR: 108CD
12/1
T: C GordonJ: Tom Cannon

Beat Finnegan's Garden 13L when winning the 2018 renewal of this race (heavy) and went on to follow-up at Sandown from a mark 12lb higher than today. However, well held by Finnegan's Garden here last month and visor needs to induce a big turnaround.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
5
Arianp,t40
811-8OR: 108D
10/1
T: J L FlintJ: R T Dunne

Has won both a bumper and a maiden hurdle on soft ground. Placed in two of her four chases. Drops 2lb after a 15L third at Hereford last month, and not ruled out of the money again.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Go Steadyt48
811-5OR: 105D
3/1
T: D SkeltonJ: Harry Skelton

Didn't come close to winning over hurdles, but was sent off favourite on his chase debut at Leicester (2m, good to soft) last month and just got up to win by a nose in a three-way go. 2lb rise for that, so scope for more from this mark. Player.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race
7
Vocaliser81
810-8OR: 94DWS
14/1
T: R DickinJ: Tabitha Worsley (5)

Multiple chase winner over 2m-2m2f, mostly on soft. Recent form leaves him needing to find plenty here on his first start back after wind surgery.

Insights

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Bridle Loanan (5/2), Go Steady (3/1), Finnegan's Garden (10/3), Delface (6/1), Arian (10/1), Tara Bridge (12/1), Vocaliser (14/1)

Verdict

A competitive contest, where Go Steady looks a major player after his debut success, with the promise of more to come, Finnegan's Garden has to be very much respected after his last-time win, but preference is for the potential of BRIDLE LOANAN, who did the job very nicely here last time and is taken to defy a 10lb and maintain progress. Delface and Arian are not written off.
  1. Bridle Loanan
  2. Go Steady
  3. Finnegan's Garden
