Next Race Off

15:30 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- My Mate Alan Chapman Handicap Chase (Class 4)
- 2m,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£4,289.002nd£1,259.003rd£630.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Prolific winner of chases, three of which have been here on heavy ground (2m-2m4f). Comfortably won in this grade again here last time and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat from 6lb higher.
Promising young chaser judged on his improved effort last time, when he dotted up by 8L over C&D (heavy) in a novices' handicap. Up 10lb for that, but the manner in which he did it suggests he could still be well treated. Claims.
Multiple 2m hurdle winner. Best effort over fences came on his second of three attempts, when 1L second at Hereford (2m, soft) in November. Well beaten favourite at Leicester since then. Still room for manoeuvre from this mark if bouncing back.
Beat Finnegan's Garden 13L when winning the 2018 renewal of this race (heavy) and went on to follow-up at Sandown from a mark 12lb higher than today. However, well held by Finnegan's Garden here last month and visor needs to induce a big turnaround.
Has won both a bumper and a maiden hurdle on soft ground. Placed in two of her four chases. Drops 2lb after a 15L third at Hereford last month, and not ruled out of the money again.
Didn't come close to winning over hurdles, but was sent off favourite on his chase debut at Leicester (2m, good to soft) last month and just got up to win by a nose in a three-way go. 2lb rise for that, so scope for more from this mark. Player.
Multiple chase winner over 2m-2m2f, mostly on soft. Recent form leaves him needing to find plenty here on his first start back after wind surgery.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Bridle Loanan (5/2), Go Steady (3/1), Finnegan's Garden (10/3), Delface (6/1), Arian (10/1), Tara Bridge (12/1), Vocaliser (14/1)
Verdict
- Bridle Loanan
- Go Steady
- Finnegan's Garden
