Next Race Off

14:30 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020
- Classic Wills - Specialists In Probate Handicap Chase (Class 5)
- 2m 7f 110y,
- 7 Runners
- Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£439.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
- Surface: Turf
Irish point runner-up who has shown bits of promise under rules including when clear of the field before falling two out (usual three out) at Wetherby (3m, soft; first-time cheekpieces) last time. Same mark here, and could go close if jumping round.
Triple chase winner, including over 3m½f on heavy from today's mark two years ago. However, he was in generally better form then, and needs a sharp revival in fortunes to repeat it based on recent efforts.
Debut bumper winner on heavy ground a couple of seasons ago. Couldn't make the frame over hurdles (seven attempts). Stepped up significantly on that when second here over 2m4f (heavy) on his chase debut. Up 4lb, but looks a contender.
Broke his duck at the ninth attempt when scoring at Hereford (3m1f, heavy) and followed up recently at Exeter (3m, heavy) with a decisive success after a 4lb rise. Penalised this time, but entitled to consideration nonetheless.
Showed glimpses of ability over hurdles but was 0-13 in that sphere. Looking a bit more promising in two chases so far, and dead-heated for first here (2m4f, heavy) last time. Up 3lb, and didn't look much scope for more on that evidence.
Placed in a fast-ground Towcester handicap chase (2m) in 2018, when 11lb higher. Picked up more prize money over hurdles last September, but inconsistent and others make more appeal.
Has shown little in all three disciplines so far, but did manage a 3½L second on his second start over fences at Ffos Las (2m5f, soft) in November. Well held last time upped in trip to 2m7½f and more needed.
Last Year's Winner
Betting
Forecast
Ballybreen (5/2), Inspireus (7/2), Echo Watt (4/1), Minella Examiner (4/1), Ector (13/2), Westerberry (16/1), Dontminddboys (20/1)
Verdict
- Minella Examiner
- Ballybreen
- Echo Watt
Next Race Off
Racing Tips
Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup
Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.
Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet
Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.
Daily Nap: Paloma faith
Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.