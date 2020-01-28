Next Race Off

Meetings

14:30 Lingfield Tue 28 January 2020

Abandoned
  • Classic Wills - Specialists In Probate Handicap Chase (Class 5)
  • 2m 7f 110y,
  • 7 Runners
  • Winner£2,989.002nd£878.003rd£439.004th£350.005th£350.006th£350.007th£350.008th£350.00
  • Surface: Turf
1
Minella Examinerp33
711-12OR: 100
4/1
T: W GreatrexJ: Sam Twiston-Davies

Irish point runner-up who has shown bits of promise under rules including when clear of the field before falling two out (usual three out) at Wetherby (3m, soft; first-time cheekpieces) last time. Same mark here, and could go close if jumping round.

Last RunWatch last race
2
Dontminddboys85
1111-9OR: 97D
20/1
T: R DickinJ: Ceris Biddle (10)

Triple chase winner, including over 3m½f on heavy from today's mark two years ago. However, he was in generally better form then, and needs a sharp revival in fortunes to repeat it based on recent efforts.

Last RunWatch last race
3
Echo Watth15
611-9OR: 97
4/1
T: Richard HobsonJ: J J Burke

Debut bumper winner on heavy ground a couple of seasons ago. Couldn't make the frame over hurdles (seven attempts). Stepped up significantly on that when second here over 2m4f (heavy) on his chase debut. Up 4lb, but looks a contender.

Last RunWatch last race
4
Ballybreenb7(ex 7)
710-13OR: 80D
5/2
T: Evan WilliamsJ: Conor Ring (3)

Broke his duck at the ninth attempt when scoring at Hereford (3m1f, heavy) and followed up recently at Exeter (3m, heavy) with a decisive success after a 4lb rise. Penalised this time, but entitled to consideration nonetheless.

Last RunWatch last race
5
Inspireus21
710-10OR: 84C
7/2
T: J W MullinsJ: Page Fuller (3)

Showed glimpses of ability over hurdles but was 0-13 in that sphere. Looking a bit more promising in two chases so far, and dead-heated for first here (2m4f, heavy) last time. Up 3lb, and didn't look much scope for more on that evidence.

Last RunWatch last race
6
Westerberry126
810-8OR: 82
16/1
T: J W MullinsJ: Mr Matthew Fielding (7)

Placed in a fast-ground Towcester handicap chase (2m) in 2018, when 11lb higher. Picked up more prize money over hurdles last September, but inconsistent and others make more appeal.

Last RunWatch last race
7
Ectorp22
610-5OR: 79
13/2
T: W GreatrexJ: Harry Bannister

Has shown little in all three disciplines so far, but did manage a 3½L second on his second start over fences at Ffos Las (2m5f, soft) in November. Well held last time upped in trip to 2m7½f and more needed.

Last RunWatch last race

Last Year's Winner

Last year's winner is unavailable

Betting

Forecast

Ballybreen (5/2), Inspireus (7/2), Echo Watt (4/1), Minella Examiner (4/1), Ector (13/2), Westerberry (16/1), Dontminddboys (20/1)

Verdict

Ballybreen looks well worth consideration again in his hat-trick bid, but his penalty may leave him vulnerable to other unexposed runners such as MINELLA EXAMINER, who is suggested. Warren Greatrex's gelding sparked into life at Wetherby last time and looked likely to go very close but for tipping up. He is taken to make amends. Echo Watt looks a potential danger, while Inspireus clearly can't be written off.
  1. Minella Examiner
  2. Ballybreen
  3. Echo Watt
