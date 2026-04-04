What will win the Grand National? How to find the winner at Aintree?

Matt Brocklebank approaches the enviable task of trying to identify the ideal horse for a modern-day Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Find the Randox Grand National winner, they say. How do you do it, they ask. Well, I don't, would be the obvious answer. Not the majority of the time anyway, but like I keep trying to inform members of the under-10s girls’ football side I assist with in my spare time, you’ll spend 85% of a match without the ball at your feet, so do try and have some fun just running about a bit as well as scoring the goals. It’s the thrill of the chase that makes it, after all. I like to think they’ll manage to deduce that for themselves over time. Granted, Noble Yeats did get one over the line at a rewarding price for the few of us who took a punt on an amateur-ridden seven-year-old novice trained by a genius a few years ago but, from a personal point of view, it had been a while between drinks.

Noble Yeats pictured winning the National

There’s definitely some database attached to an ancient Betdaq account somewhere out in the ether which shows that I was technically responsible for backing Mon Mome at ludicrous odds shortly after a close family member shouted ‘Venetia Williams!!’ at me while the horses circled down at the start in 2009. But other than him I honestly reckon we’re going back to Monty’s Pass, Barry Geraghty and Jimmy Mangan for the last time I was properly celebrating a National winner. I’d only just become a punter, legally, at that point so it’s not exactly one I was dining out on for long either. You’re understandably beginning to wonder why I’ve been asked to underline the key clues to Saturday’s Aintree highlight, given such a chequered historical association with the race, but like all good teams on the back of a 15-1 shellacking, I’ve hit the reset button, taken stock of where I’ve been going wrong all this time, and feel refreshed and reinvigorated ahead of the next big challenge. “Don’t let this slip, we go again,” in the words of one famous Scouser. And without wishing to end up in a bear-crawling mess of embarrassment on Merseyside, I’m quietly confident finding the Grand National winner should be much easier than it used to be. You just have to focus on the past two editions – following on from the latest modifications and reduction in field size from 40 to 34 runners – for an elementary understanding of what’s required these days. WATCH: Willie and Patrick Mullins JockeyBox - What does it take to win the Grand National?

Low and slick over big and bold For starters, an elaborate, bold jumping technique is no longer a prerequisite. Going a step beyond that, it has been argued that those individuals who spend a long time in the air, and expend more energy in getting from one side of an obstacle to another, are now seemingly at a disadvantage compared to the slightly lower jumpers who can often be smaller in stature and even brush through the odd fence. Looking for an economical, ground-saving trip around the inside is now a realistic option, which certainly hasn’t always been the case. The Chair, jumped only once on the first circuit, is the most imposing lump of birch at 5ft 2”, while after the latest round of remodelling, the famed Becher’s Brook – named after Captain Martin Becher who is said to have sought refuge semi-submerged in the water on the landing side of the ditch after being unseated from his mount, Conrad, in the very first edition of the race in 1839 – now stands at a mere 4ft 10”. That’s the height of one Danny DeVito, or Barbara Windsor, if you’d prefer. There are actually eight larger obstacles than Becher’s/DeVito on the course, most of which are jumped twice during the National. Only three horses officially fell last year, just one unseated and another was brought down, while there wasn’t a single faller in 2024. Four did unship their riders that year, but these numbers are way down on the previously expected non-completion rates on account of the fences (plenty of horses are still pulled-up when their chances are gone). Like it or not, the world’s greatest steeplechase isn’t the jumping test it used to be, which may be welcome news for fans of nominative irony and the clumsy Jagwar, but is unlikely to play to the strengths of Mr Vango, very much from the old skool of steeplechasing. There are other more nuanced cases to weigh up, such as Perceval Legallois, who had fallen a couple of times earlier in his career and is back for another shot at the National having last April come down at Valentine’s Brook (5ft exactly, see witchy songstress Ariana Grande). Perceval Legallois was just 10/1 that day and is arguably over-priced this time based purely on his best efforts, but he comes with obvious risks attached – even in a modern-day form of the Aintree game. Stamina evidently remains a crucial asset, the extended four and a quarter-mile trip not one for shrinking violets. Nick Rockett had won the Thyestes Handicap Chase (3m1f) at Gowran Park and the Bobbyjo Chase (3m2f), while I Am Maximus also won the Bobbyjo having landed the previous season’s Irish Grand National (3m5f). So, while the overall quality of National participants continues to gradually creep up, alongside the fences getting that bit daintier, it’s not like we as punters ought to be pivoting towards horses with more natural speed than staying power. A balanced blend of those two attributes is surely the sweet spot, which brings us neatly onto the one thing I think we can all agree on, which is class.

I Am Maximus winning the 2024 Grand National

Haiti Couleurs pictured winning the Coral Welsh National