McManus, who has won the race three times, has a powerful six-strong squad that includes the 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus who was also runner-up to Nick Rockett in last year's contest.

"McManus is due to be represented by no fewer than six horses and you can make a strong case for pretty much all of them. Indeed, at the time of writing, McManus is responsible for four of the top six in the betting, with current favourite I Am Maximus bidding to bring several strands of history together if he wins. A second Grand National win for I Am Maximus would complete that rare treble for Mullins and provide a record-breaking fourth win for his owner, whilst he'd also become the first since Red Rum in 1977 to both regain his crown and shoulder top weight to victory."

“That said, it wouldn't be a surprise if leading owner JP McManus is the one to create Aintree history this time around. For a start, if his colours are carried to victory again he'll become the winning-most owner in National history, whilst no owner has ever managed a one-two in the race - McManus himself came closest when Minella Times and Any Second Now were first and third respectively in 2021.

Timeform's chase handicapper Phil Turner said: "Willie Mullins saddled five of the first six home in last year's National and is bidding to become the first trainer since Vincent O'Brien in the mid-1950s to win it three years in a row.

I Am Maximus is a big player, though the ones with the strongest credentials according to Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings are Johnnywho and Jagwar, the McManus pair who fought out the finish to the Ultima Handicap Chase. They are able to run off the same marks as at Cheltenham and are well handicapped.

On Johnnywho and Jagwar’s claims, Turner said: "The last three National winners all advertised their claims with wins after the weights were announced in February, on each occasion showing form which put them some way ahead of their Aintree marks. Last month's Ultima at Cheltenham appeals as the strongest such form this year, with Johnnywho and Jagwar, the two principals from that day, allowed to race in the National off 6 lb and 5 lb lower marks respectively than they would if the BHA handicapper was allowed to take that Cheltenham form into account."

Perceval Legallois, trained by Gavin Cromwell and owned by McManus, is also prominent on Timeform's ratings and, at around 33/1, could be the value selection in the race, according to Turner.

He added: "Although I Am Maximus seems sure to go close again, it is the outsider of the McManus sextet who appeals as the best bet to me. Perceval Legallois was among the favourites for last year's race at 10/1, yet is currently available at over three times those odds. Admittedly he got no further than first Valentine's that day and has a couple of other high-profile falls on his CV, but we all know that the National fences aren't anything like as formidable as they once were so he's well worth another chance, particularly given he's got plenty of experience in big-field handicaps.

"His yard was under a cloud at the time of his reappearance, but there was enough in his performance when an eye-catching fourth behind Heart Wood at Tramore on New Year's Day to suggest all of his ability is still intact, which clearly makes him interesting off a 2 lb lower mark than last year."

Also included among McManus's team is the novice Oscars Brother, who is one of the least exposed contenders and is making his handicap chase debut, and last year's fourth Iroko.

Timeform's Grand National 1-2-3:

1. Johnnywho

2. Jagwar

3. I Am Maximus

Best outsider:

Perceval Legallois