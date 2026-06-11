Our form expert tipped the Derby winner Christmas Day at 20/1 last week and he has four selections for Chester, Sandown and York on Saturday.

The Verdict: Saturday June 13 1pt win Prince Of The Seas in the 13:50 York at 16/1 (General) 1pt win Proud Nation in the 14:10 Chester at 14/1 (General) 1pt win Advertised in the 15:35 York at 12/1 (General) 1pt win Crown Office in the 15:55 Sandown at 6/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Great Advert at York on Saturday It might be Royal Ascot next week but the Saturday action is competitive despite that with Chester, Sandown and York making up nine live races on ITV. The big betting race is at York with 22 lining up for the Churchill Tyres Supporting Macmillan Sprint Handicap for three-year-olds and this is a contest that is usually worth following through the summer. Both Fortification and Five Ways might have been of interest with better draws and I understand the market cornering on Thunder Call for William Haggas given his Kempton cruise and good starting berth in stall four. However, Grant Tuer’s ADVERTISED looks the bet at 12/1, as he has some good York form to his name from last season and he started the new campaign with a really promising effort at Newmarket. Second on the Rowley Mile despite getting unbalanced coming out of the Dip, that was an encouraging run and a line is put through his follow-up effort at the same track at the Guineas meeting after he stumbled at the start. Tuer has had him gelded since then and his first-time gelded stats are good (eight wins from 38 at 21.05%) while Advertised is nicely positioned in stall three with pace to his outside centrally. He ran a cracker at York last October in the British EBF £100,000 Final, finishing right in the mix amongst higher-rated horses, while his half-brother Monte Linas was a winner on the Knavesmire, as well. First time up at Newmarket he showed good pace and a return to that sort of form gives him a very good chance in this over a track and trip that should suit. The Verdict: Back ADVERTISED in the 15:35 York

Prince punt in Queen Mother’s Cup The other bet I like at York is David O’Meara’s PRINCE OF THE SEAS in the Queen Mother’s Cup Handicap for female amateur riders at 16/1. The son of Sea The Stars has been chalked up the outsider of the field but I don’t see it that way as he was a promising horse for his former trainer Ralph Beckett and his new handler is getting to grips with him. Indeed, Beckett ran him Derby trials at Epsom and Lingfield just over 12 months ago and after being gelded he improved, winning a 1m4f handicap at Goodwood in August off a mark of 92. That immediately makes him of interest here off 89, especially as he ran his best race for his new yard at Ripon last time where racing over 10 furlongs should’ve sharpened him up a bit. Megan Jordan takes the ride, a jockey with a good record in these types of races, and she was in fact first past the post in this race last year after an eventful two and a half minutes where she lost her iron early on before she was disqualified for a whip infringement. She might just gain some sweet revenge 12 months on in the same race here, with a nice prominent ride getting a tow off likely front-runner Dunkeld Dreamer the ideal scenario. The Verdict: Back PRINCE OF THE SEAS in the 13:50 York

Take two from York maiden Finally, two horses who ran in the Enter ITV7 For Free “Confined” EBF Maiden Stakes at York last September are of interest at Chester and Sandown. Over at Chester we have Richard & Peter Fahey’s PROUD NATION, the winner of the Confined Maiden who can go well in the Ladbrokes Get More With Racing Bet Builder Handicap over the extended seven furlongs at 14:10. Masked Warrior and Comic Hero have obvious chances here, but they have been well found in the market and if there’s one to beat them I reckon it could be the Fahey horse who looks the bet at 14/1. He made all to win on the Knavesmire in a race that worked out well and he didn’t get home in a hot little three-runner race on his return at Hamilton last month. That was his first run for 238 days and dropping a furlong in trip from a good draw on handicap debut at Chester he’s dead interesting second time up. Later on at Sandown CROWN OFFICE, fifth behind Proud Nation at York last year, makes his first start since being gelded and we could see significant improvement from him in the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap over seven furlongs. He came out of York and looked a smart prospect when bolting up at Leicester at the backend of last season, but he was too keen when he returned in handicap company at Newbury in April. William Haggas has an excellent record with his newly-gelded horses, 96 wins from 362 at 26.52%, and that strike-rate improves to over 34% when drilling down to his three-year-olds in June, so I'd expect serious progression here with that Newbury run under his belt. The Verdict: Back PROUD NATION (14:10 Chester) & CROWN OFFICE (15:55 Sandown)

Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 12/06/26 Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record