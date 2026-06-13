Royal Ascot 2026 jury following the six-day entries for day four

Andrew Asquith, Ben Linfoot and David Ord answer the key questions following the release of the six-day entries for day four at Royal Ascot.

Is Precise a banker in the Coronation Stakes? Andrew Asquith: In my opinion she is yes. It’s worth remembering she started favourite for the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket where she looked rusty after an interrupted preparation and she showed the benefit of that outing when comprehensively turning that form around with stablemate True Love in the Irish version. The way in which she forged clear and how strong she was at the line marked her out as the best filly in the mile division and there should be even more to come from her given what she achieved as a juvenile. Ben Linfoot: I think she probably is. The opposition doesn’t look the strongest, so if you take the view she has progressed past stablemate True Love – which certainly looked to be the case in the Irish 1,000 Guineas – then she is very hard to oppose. Crucially she just looks better equipped for a strongly-run mile on a stiff track and barring any round course carnage I’d expect her to underline her dominance in the division. David Ord: It depends whether Aidan O’Brien decides to allow True Love to run as well for round three in their particular 2026 duel. Precise clearly wasn’t at her best in the Betfred 1000 Guineas on her return and comprehensively turned the form around in the Irish equivalent a few weeks later. But True Love herself didn’t quite show up that day either. So whichever runs will take the world of beating, if both rock up it’s just Precise for me. Touleen rates best of the rest.

How do you like Venetian Sun at 7/4 in the Commonwealth Cup? Andrew Asquith: Venetian Sun is starting to look pretty short now isn’t she for all she does set the standard on form. She clearly didn’t stay in the Guineas and showed her true colours back sprinting in emphatic fashion in the Sandy Lane Stakes last time. I’ll still be looking to take her on at the prices, though, and I think Charles Darwin looks big at around 16/1. He clearly wasn’t 100 percent in the Lackan Stakes last time, but he looked good on his reappearance, and I think the return to fast ground in a likely well-run race will suit him much better. He could hardly in better hands and certainly isn’t one to write off. Ben Linfoot: I must admit I like the Commonwealth Cup as a betting heat, but Venetian Sun blew me away a little in the Sandy Lane at Haydock. She simply oozed class against some good three-year-old sprinters and given Karl Burke has won this race with a filly before in a division that looks to be lacking in superstars, she’s very much the rightful favourite. However, plenty are open to improvement so I wouldn’t rule out an each-way swing against her. David Ord: I really like her. She ran a lot better than the finishing position suggests in the 1000 Guineas, not getting home, and is a sprinter through and through. She thundered through the Sandy Lane Stakes and settled the race in a matter of strides. She’ll like the ground, is proven at the track and has clear bluewater between herself and her rivals on Timeform ratings. I’ll be surprised and disappointed if she gets beaten.

Venetian Sun is far too good for her Sandy Lane rivals

Fascinating to see Benvenuto Cellini in the King Edward VII Stakes – can he make amends for his Epsom drama? Andrew Asquith: I’m not so sure. The return to faster ground will definitely be in his favour and he will set the standard on form. He didn’t have a hard race in the Derby, but whether it was the ideal prep is up for debate, and he will likely meet a certain Water To Wine. This horse has seriously impressed me in two starts so far and I think he has the ability to take his form to a much higher level when the time demands it. I think he can go right to the top and this looks the obvious stepping stone to the King George back at Ascot next month. Ben Linfoot: Here he is, the Rule (H)6 Epsom villain turned out quickly by Aidan O’Brien after scrambling the heads of those in charge of the sport in the Betfred Derby. This will be a weaker race and he’ll probably get his preferred quicker conditions, so you can certainly make a case for him. O’Brien has won this race with Japan and Changingoftheguard in recent years, both of whom ran in the Derby, so you can see it happening – as long he behaves himself in the stalls! David Ord: It’s such a quick turnaround this year and I’m surprised he’s in there, the Irish Derby was thought to be his next destination. For a horse who didn’t run he had a hard race at Epsom, making his challenge three out and while Ryan Moore looked after him once his chance had gone, it’s not an ideal preparation, not with Water To Wine lying in wait. It’s a visual impression at this stage but at both Newbury and Kempton he looked like he might be bound for the top table. I love the way he picked up on both occasions having travelled powerfully and even if Benvenuto Cellini is at the same level as he was in the Chester Vase, this fellow is going to ask him a real question or two.

Water To Wine makes a winning debut under Ryan Moore

What else catches the eye from the Friday entries? Andrew Asquith: The William Haggas-trained Opportunity caught the eye on his reappearance at Ascot and was very well backed when resuming winning ways at Carlisle at the end of May. That was a very straightforward win, ridden a little handier and produced to lead around two furlongs out. He had the race sewn up in the final furlong and he looks a progressive four-year-old to keep on the right side in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes. A subsequent 8lb rise is fair and his pedigree, plus the strength of his three-year-old form make him of high interest. Ben Linfoot: Ed Walker has won the Sandringham a couple of times including last year and Passing Thought is his sole entry this time. She’ll probably be a big price as it wasn’t much of a contest she won at Wetherby, but that was her handicap debut over seven furlongs and she only went up 5lb. The extra furlong could spark further improvement and she has to at least be on the shortlist. David Ord: I was at York when Warrant Holder made a winning reappearance and he looked to have done well for another winter on his back and a gelding operation. He’s capable of going higher and will have been aimed at the Duke Of Edinburgh for some time. In the Sandringham it looks significant connections have snapped up Oisin Murphy for Glyfada. She saw a racecourse for the first time in April this year and won her last two at Naas and Killarney in the style of a filly who will improve for a good while yet. Her turn of foot in beating subsequent winner What About Us last time was striking and she’s bred to be very good. There’s every chance she is.

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