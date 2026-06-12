Royal Ascot 2026 jury following the six-day entries for day three

Matt Brocklebank, Nic Doggett and David Ord answer the key questions following the release of the six-day entries for day three at Royal Ascot.

Are you for or against Scandinavia in the Gold Cup? Matt Brocklebank: Scandinavia looks a bit short in the betting to me around 5/4 and I’d prefer to side with either Trawlerman or the improving Rahiebb, who looked the real deal in the Yorkshire Cup. With stamina guaranteed, though, I reckon it’s the Gosden horse who remains the one to beat and it’s not hard to argue he’s a shade overpriced at 9/2 despite no prep run this time. Nic Doggett: Against at 11/8. The Gold Cup has become something of a tussle between Aidan O’Brien and the Gosdens, and clearly Scandinavia, Trawlerman and the Roger Varian-trained Rahiebb could prove a cut above, but it’s really only the latter who makes any appeal at the current prices at around 9/2 as I think he will love this test of stamina. I think there’s value to be had with Caballo De Mer, whose trainer has shown that he can get them spot on for big tests, but the best bet is Carmers each way at 20s. He looked the perfect type for this test when winning the Queen’s Vase a year ago, and I think this longer trip will help him find the four or so lengths he needs to find with Scandinavia on their St Leger/Navan runs. I wouldn’t be hugely surprised to see cheekpieces enlisted. David Ord: At the prices I must be against him. He’s the new kid on the block and a talented stayer but there’s no guarantee he’s going to get this two-and-a-half mile trip and the seasoned gunslingers will make sure there’s no hiding place out there. If Trawlerman is anywhere near the level, he was at in the race last season then he sets a very tall standard for all you wouldn’t file his preparation away underneath ‘ideal’. There’s upside with Rahiebb, unlimited stamina reserves with Caballa De Mar and track know-how and reliability around Sweet William. At 5/4 I’m happy to look elsewhere.

How do you like Legacy Link bouncing out of the Oaks and into the Ribblesdale? Matt Brocklebank: It’s stating the obvious but she’s going to be tough to beat if the Oaks hasn’t left its mark as I don’t think the step up to a mile and a half found her out in any way; she was just beaten by a quality filly at Epsom. Aidan O’Brien’s Composing could be interesting raised to 12 furlongs but so too Golden Orbit and it sounds like Ralph Beckett still has very high hopes for the Royal runner despite her disappointing effort at Newbury. Nic Doggett: I think Coronet – trained by John Gosden – was the last horse to run in the Oaks and then win the Ribblesdale, but she had over a week more to get over her Epsom exertions, so I wouldn’t be confident enough to back Legacy Link if she does show up here despite it looking a modest enough renewal on paper. Aidan O’Brien has made a habit of winning this with fillies who are a little below the top level, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see an improved effort from a filly like Composing, but the one who takes my eye at 20s is Lady Roisia. She’s been brought along slowly but her Oaks-winning dam Talent made big strides early in her three-year-old season and the step up in trip looks sure to bring about lots of improvement. David Ord: I like it – and like it a lot. Conditions on the Friday at Epsom weren’t as attritional as they were 24 hours later (see free video replay, below) so I think Legacy Link has a chance of backing up and if she does and runs to anywhere near that level she has clear blue water in hand. Clearly connections understandably look to be leaning away from a Curragh rematch with Thundering On. If she blows out then Height Of Fashion second Earth Shot and the progressive Johanna Walsh, a stablemate of the Epsom heroine, look the ones to potentially take advantage.

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Oxagon drops in class and there’s a strong Irish challenge, can the Hampton Court be the platform for a Group 1 contender again? Matt Brocklebank: Oxagon looks to have had his limitations exposed at the highest level and if you’re looking for a future Group 1 contender then it’s unlikely to be him in my view. I like the London Gold Cup runner-up Sahara King but he could run in another handicap instead, while Italy might be the underappreciated Ballydoyle runner after his Leopardstown fourth to Derby hero Christmas Day in the Ballysax – I’m not quite going over the edge of the cliff but would maintain there’s untapped potential with him. Nic Doggett: Not for me, Clive. But I do think it could be a good opportunity for Italy if he runs here rather than in the Queen’s Vase. His two-year-old form behind Gewan and Zavateri is solid, and I thought he was given far too much to do under a gentle ride when fourth on his reappearance in the Ballysax won by Christmas Day. Obviously that form is working out exceptionally well (second Endorsement and fourth James J Braddock have both won since, and the third A Boy Named Susie ran very well in the French Derby) and he can give it another boost. David Ord: I’m not sure but there are some interesting horses in there. Causeway only does what he has to but is on the up, Morshdi blew out in the Dante but is worth another chance and Sahara Star’s second in the London Gold Cup is very strong handicap form. But the potential star for me is Maho Bay who looked a three-year-old of rich potential when winning at Newmarket in April. He was all-the-rage for the Lingfield Derby Trial but ran no race there at a time when the yard were going through a quite spel and he seemed ill-at-ease on the track. Back at ten furlongs, it would be no surprise to see him back on track as well.

Oxagon: Our panel are taking him on in the Hampton Court

The Chesham Stakes and handicaps make up the rest of the card, what immediately catches the eye? Matt Brocklebank: Well, there’s a Norwegian runner in the Buckingham Palace (Rock Of Cashel) with Jamie Spencer already booked so that’s quite eyecatching! The Britannia is packed with fascinating three-year-olds and he might be well found in the market but Moonfall went into the notebook after his Chester fifth from a wide draw last month and his half-sister won the Sandringham here so you’d imagine George Boughey might have had the race in mind for a while. Nic Doggett: It took Laureate Crown a few moments to get himself organised at Sandown when asked to begin his challenge by Oisin Murphy, but he really responded well and his pilot didn’t need to be too hard on him to secure a half-length win over odds-on favourite Organise. For those who like a race replay, rewind to Laureate Crown’s debut win over seven furlongs here, where he still had a load of horses to pass two furlongs out but was guided through expertly by Jamie Spencer. Early jockey bookings suggest that the best rider of Ascot’s straight course will be back on board in the Britannia Stakes, and a 5 lb rise for that Sandown success looks manageable; he can win this before going into Group company. David Ord: Two in the King George VI. Heyzoom is potentially too well handicapped to get into off a mark of 85 but if he does, he looks very leniently treated on his Newbury win from subsequent runaway Salisbury winner Besieged. One who will get in is London Gold Cup third Tierra De Toro who has been bought by Wathnan Racing and ran a stormer at Newbury considering it was his first run of the season. By some way it represented a career best with potentially significant improvement to come as he goes up to a mile-and-a-half. And while Accredit could be anything in the Britannia, Tales Of Wisdom is a horse I really like. He came miles clear of the rest when beating subsequent winner Bayyaann at Newmarket last time. He looks bound for Pattern company at some stage but not before running well in this from a mark of 100.

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