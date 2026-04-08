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Patrick Mullins celebrates winning the Grand National
Patrick Mullins wins the Grand National on Nick Rockett

Patrick Mullins Grand National ride: Grangeclare West decision explained

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed April 08, 2026 · 33 min ago

Patrick Mullins admits it was a "very difficult" decision to get off last year's winner Nick Rockett and partner Grangeclare West in Saturday's Randox Grand National.

With Paul Townend again aboard I Am Maximus, the ride on the 2025 third was available, and the Sporting Life ambassador is the man to take it.

He was widely expected to retain his association with Nick Rockett but that rival's rushed preparation, only having one prep-run at Downpatrick last month, played a part in the decision to partner this year's Bobbyjo winner instead.

"It was a very difficult decision but we’re told the last winner with only one prep run was Aldaniti in 1981. Willie was keen this morning for me to ride Grangeclare West so after talking with Stewart Andrew, who very kindly freed me up, the decision was made for me to ride Grangeclare West. I hope it’s the right one," Mullins told Sporting Life.

Tom Bellamy comes in for the plum spare ride aboard Nick Rockett.

Randox Grand National features and previews

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