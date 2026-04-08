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Patrick Mullins celebrates winning the Grand National
Patrick Mullins wins the Grand National on Nick Rockett

Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National defence

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu April 09, 2026 · 31 min ago

Nick Rockett will not line up to defend his Randox Grand National crown after being declared a non-runner ahead of Saturday's Aintree marathon.

One of nine horses initially declared by Willie Mullins on Wednesday, the signs didn't look too encouraging when Patrick Mullins opted to partner Grangeclare West instead of his 2025 hero, and on Thursday morning Nick Rockett was officially taken out of the race on account of a self certificate (coughing).

Mullins still has eight runners to call upon, including the 7/1 favourite I Am Maximus, who won in 2024 and was runner-up to his stablemate 12 months ago.

Nick Rockett's late defection results in the Gordon Elliott-trained Pied Piper, who was first reserve, now getting into the race (Friday 13:00 BST the final cut-off for reserves).

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Randox Grand National features and previews

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