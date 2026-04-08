Nick Rockett ruled out of Grand National defence, Imperial Saint and Amirite come in as reserves

One of nine horses initially declared by Willie Mullins on Wednesday, the signs didn't look too encouraging when Patrick Mullins opted to partner Grangeclare West instead of his 2025 hero, and on Thursday morning Nick Rockett was officially taken out of the race on account of a self certificate (coughing).

Mullins still has eight runners to call upon, including the 7/1 favourite I Am Maximus, who won in 2024 and was runner-up to his stablemate 12 months ago.

Nick Rockett's late defection resulted in the Gordon Elliott-trained Pied Piper, who was first reserve, getting into the race but his trainer ruled him out after winning the first race at Aintree on Thursday afternoon.

Elliott told Racing TV: "Pied Piper was 100 per cent yesterday but he's lame behind this morning. It's very unfortunate for everyone involved."

That means the second reserve, Imperial Saint, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, gets a run. He won the Sky Bet Peter Marsh Chase earlier in the season and has a fine record at Aintree.

Amirite, the original third reserve and 37 on the list following final declarations on Wednesday, also comes into the race after Spillane's Tower was taken out due to running in Thursday's Grade 1 Bowl instead.

The cut-off for the remaining three reserves - Ain't That A Shame, Deep Cave and Buddy One - is Friday 13:00 BST.