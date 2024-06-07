Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Saturday's racing.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

13:30 Sandown – Into Battle

The London Gold Cup proves to be one of the hottest handicaps of the season year after year and this year looks no different with a deeply impressive winner in Kings Gambit and Persica finishing fourth, who came out and bolted up at Epsom on Derby weekend. Just behind him in fifth was INTO BATTLE who was arguably unlucky not to finish even closer having ran into traffic around the two furlong pole and he must be of serious interest on Saturday running off the same mark.

14:05 Sandown – Classic

He has a wide draw to overcome but CLASSIC has been threatening to land a big handicap or two for a while now and a ‘strong’ Timeform pace forecast should help him get a nice early position from stall 14. He blew away the cobwebs here last month on ground that will have been too soft but his second to Crack Shot on his final start last season looks even better now with that horse winning again off a 5 lb higher mark since, leaving Classic looking well handicapped off 92. 14:40 Sandown – Symbology

A lot of Clive Cox’s horses having been needing their first run this season (think Kerdos) and hopefully SYMBOLOGY can be another to take a significant step forward after her underwhelming comeback at Newbury last month. She’s a big price if she does come back to her best having chased home the likes of Relief Rally and Sacred Angel last year, form which looks strong in the context of this race, and the booking of William Buick catches the eye.

15:00 York – Salt Bay

If you can forgive his last run at Newbury on unsuitably fast ground (Timeform called it Good to Firm) then SALT BAY is very much the one to beat in the Grand Cup at York. He’s at his best with cut in the ground which looks assured on Saturday with more rain forecast, and his comeback third behind Hamish and Al Qareem sets the standard here with Hamish advertising the form with an excellent second behind Luxembourg in the Coronation Cup two weeks ago.