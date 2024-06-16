Royal Ascot best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections, Placepot tips

Our all-in-one preview pulls together the best bets from our expert team, a suggested Placepot permutation and a recommended multiple.

Our experts' best bets Ben Linfoot: Rosallion - 4.25 Royal Ascot

The St James's Palace Stakes should be a great spectacle and Richard Hannon's ROSALLION can reverse the 2000 Guineas form with Notable Speech. Charlie Appleby's horse was fit and primed that day after three all-weather runs but Rosallion was having his first start of the campaign and he did well to win at the Curragh after that despite being keen. The fast ground, and going round a bend, can help him produce a career-best effort and that could be enough to sink the hot favourite at rewarding odds. Click here for Ben Linfoot's Verdict

Matt Brocklebank: Tritonic - 5.05 Royal Ascot

Backing all of Alan King's Flat horses at Ascot over years would have comfortably returned a (level-stakes) profit and he looks to have prepared TRITONIC perfectly for another crack at the Ascot Stakes. Third in this off 5lb higher last year, the versatile seven-year-old had another decent winter campaign over jumps and has been gearing up for this over slightly shorter distances on the all-weather. A solid end-to-end gallop and true test of stamina will play to his strengths, as will the forecast decent ground. Click here for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet

Andrew Asquith: Belloccio - 6.15 Royal Ascot

Willie Mullins won this race 12 months ago with a very well-handicapped sort in Vauban and he appears to have a similar type in this year’s renewal in BELLOCCIO. He was a smart performer on the Flat for David Menuisier and made a dazzling start for new connections over hurdles at Punchestown last month, not all that fluent at some hurdles but cruising clear in the style of a horse who will take high rank in that sphere. Belloccio returns to the level from a mark just 2lb higher than his last winning one and it would be no surprise were Mullins to eke even more out of him in this sphere.

Andy McLaren's recommended multiple Charyn - 14:30 Ascot

CHARYN is still improving and was the only one to come out of the pack and trouble the well-positioned Audience in the Lockinge last time. He can turn the tables with him with this uphill finish in his favour and land a first Group 1. Twilight Calls - 15:45 Ascot

The Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last month has worked out extremely well with Kerdos (5th) and a Mitbaahy (7th) both winning Group 2’s on their next starts and TWILIGHT CALLS shaped like the one to take out of the race having been slowly away under Ryan Moore before rattling home to take fourth. A well-run race over five-furlongs on fast ground at Ascot are his optimum conditions - he’s finished second and fourth in the last two runnings of the King Charles III Stakes – and he can make it third time lucky in what is a very open sprint division.

Notable Speech - 16:25 Ascot

NOTABLE SPEECH had Rosallion’s measure in the 2000 Guineas and there’s little reason to see the form being reversed. Charlie Appleby’s colt didn’t run as a two-year-old, he only made his debut in January this year, and that run at Newmarket was his first on the grass, so there’s every reason to expect more improvement to come from him. Israr - 17:40 Ascot

ISRAR is a hard horse to win with but he’s very talented and should find this a bit easier after being put in his place by Passenger last time who looks destined for Group 1 races. A Group 2 winner last year, this is a drop in class and he will take a bit of beating if Jim Crowley can hold on to him a bit longer.

Timeform race-by-race verdict 14.30 Queen Anne Stakes CHARYN is still improving, the only one to get anywhere near the well-positioned Audience in the Lockinge, and he's fancied to turn the tables on that one with this stiffer track in his favour. He's taken to land an open renewal of the Queen Anne. QEII winner Big Rock and Facteur Cheval represent a strong French challenge, while one to consider at bigger odds is 2023 Britannia winner Docklands, who is building up a very good record over C&D. 15.05 Coventry Stakes This is potentially more wide open than the market suggests so it could be worth chancing expensive Breeze-Up purchase CATALYSE, who created an excellent impression when justifying market confidence at Hamilton. Cowardofthecounty comfortably beat current Norfolk Stakes favourite Whistlejacket in a maiden at the Curragh on debut so must be respected, while there was little between Camille Pissarro and Midnight Strike when placed in the Marble Hill, a race that is often a good trial for this. 15.45 King Charles III Stakes The first running of this Group 1 since being renamed the King Charles III Stakes can go to BIG EVS, who showed he's trained on well when comfortably giving weight away on his York reappearance and can prove too strong for the older brigade, headed by last year's Sprint Cup winner Regional. Third choice is very classy Australian sprinter Asfoora, who should be all the sharper for her run behind Kerdos (who should also go well) in the Temple at Haydock last month. 16.25 St James's Palace Stakes NOTABLE SPEECH looks to have all the attributes of a top-class miler, possessing both a high cruising speed and a sharp turn of foot, and can confirm his Newmarket 2000 Guineas superiority over Rosallion, who has gone on to win the Irish version. Almaqam was good in the Heron Stakes at Sandown and may prove best of the rest. 17.05 Ascot Stakes This extreme stamina test could be just the ticket for ZANNDABAD, who shaped like the best horse at the weights when an eye-catching third in the Chester Cup and he could be the answer with William Buick aboard. Pied Piper is taken to improve on his sixth-placed finish in this race a couple of years ago and is feared most ahead of last year's third, Tritonic, while the unexposed My Lyka has to be of interest for the Mullins-Moore combination and Berkshire Rocco has each-way claims. 17.40 Wolferton Stakes TORITO looked to finish with something in the tank when a promising third on his return at Newmarket last month and this lightly raced 4-y-o makes plenty of appeal here. Botanical looks more than ready for the step up to pattern company after his decisive York victory and is feared most, whilst Astro King and Haunted Dream are likeable performers who should go well at bigger odds. 18.05 Copper Horse Handicap BELLOCCIO needs to prove his effectiveness on ground faster than good but he comes here operating from a very appealing mark and, having ran out a most impressive winner on his yard/hurdles debut at Punchestown in May, he could be worth chancing with his top NH stable having landed this prize 12 months ago. A Piece of Heaven, an easy winner at Leopardstown, is feared on debut for Joseph O'Brien. Fox Journey, Naqeeb and Party Central complete the shortlist.