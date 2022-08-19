It's day three of the Sky Ebor Festival and we have all the updates from York, key reaction and big-race tips here.

Coltrane Cup favourite 1420: With Stradivarius and Trueshan heading home, the scene is set for Coltrane to continue his stellar season. A good fourth in Goodwood Cup having bolted up in Listed company on his previous start, Coltrane remains a stayer on the up and might just be improving past Quickthorn who was a Group Two winner in France last time. Trueshan ruled out 1402: Neil Callan might think the ground is safe, but not Alan King who has taken Trueshan out of the Lonsdale Cup at the eleventh hour. Again. You can't fail but to like King, but this 'will he won't he' business is getting rather tried. It tarnished the build-up to the Goodwood Cup and now York have been dealt a hammer blow. King must do right by his horse, of course, but the forecast has been good over the last 48 hours – as it was at Goodwood – so why enter in the first place when the ground was unlikely to change from declaration time? I don't agree with that. Safe ground 1400: Neil Callan, winning jockey in the first race, describes the ground as 'quick but safe ground.' Fahran lands the opener 1354: Farhan takes out the opener at 20/1. Thundering ran a cracker for second, coming from a mile back, but Fahran had got first run and was always doing enough. Mahrajaan finished third ahead of fourth, Dark Jedi. Watching the replay back, Thundering was a touch unlucky there having been badly stopped in his run with a couple of furlongs to run and I dare say connections will have been left frustrated.

We're off! 1350: They're off and running in the opener. Nunthorpe debate 1325: Mark Howard, a regular contributor on Sporting Life, is talking up the chances of the Yorkshire contingent in the Nunthorpe on Racing TV. A warm word from Mark on Emaraaty Ana who he thinks will get a strong pace to chase, though the x-factor of Royal Aclaim – unbeaten in three starts – gets even more attention. Jane Mangan is on the opposite site of the fence and thinks Royal Aclaim has it to prove at Group One level.

Market movers 1305: Under an hour until the first race now and the crowds are pouring into the Knavesmire. Mahrajaan is solid at the head of the betting for the opener and trainer William Haggas is reportedly very keen on his chances, while the 5/6 on offer about Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup is drying up fast. The market for the Gimcrack is currently all about Marshman, and it's a similar story with State Occasion in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (4.10). In the Convivial Maiden, Desert Order is very strong at the top of the market following placed efforts at Newmarket and Sandown. Friday's video preview 1250: Fran Berry has blessed York with his presence this week, and his Nap of the whole week goes in the Convivial Maiden Stakes at 4.45.

"He could be anything" | Best Bets for Friday at York

Fahey chasing big prizes 1240: While all eyes will be geared towards the Nunthorpe, or even Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup, we shouldn't overlook a quite brilliant renewal of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes. Royal Scotsman must shoulder a 3lb penalty for his victory in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, but he was deeply impressive there, as was Marshman who earned a crack at this when winning by eight and a half lengths at Thirsk last week. That pair are vying for favouritism with Charlie Appleby's Noble Style who won a hot race first time out at Ascot and quickened up smartly to score at Newmarket last time. You can make a strong case for either of that trio, while Clearpoint is also unbeaten and represents Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey who has made no secret of the regard in which he holds this colt. Read Richard's thoughts on Clearpoint and The Platinum Queen here. Rumble of Thunder 1215: Sticking with the opening Sky Bet Handicap, there's lot to like about the chances of Thundering who has a ton of ability and has finished second twice in his last three starts, either side of a cosy win at Newcastle. He might not be entirely straightforward and doesn't want to be in front too soon, but he should be able to hunt his way into this race before finishing off well. He's certainly capable of winning more races and trainer Kevin Ryan has hit the crossbar a couple of times already this week. Thundering is a 10/1 chance with Sky Bet. Value hunting 1200: Racing again gets underway at 1.50, when Matt Brocklebank kicks off his Value Bet column with the first of three selections this afternoon. Matt is keen on Moktasaab in the opener and he's certainly been a man to follow this year, returning a level stakes profit of 130pts in 2022 so far. Click on the image below for his full preview of today's action.

Big day for golden girl 1120: The feature race of the day is the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes and the big talking point centres around whether The Platinum Queen can become the first two-year-old winner of the race since Kingsgate Native back in 2007. Richard Fahey's filly was brilliant when winning here last month, before bolting up at Goodwood, and while she clearly needs to step up again, she receives a huge amount of weight from her elders and has the assistance of Hollie Doyle in the saddle. It could cap a big afternoon for Doyle who also rides Trueshan, along with live chances on Amtiyaz and Lahab. Trueshan odds-on for Lonsdale Cup 1115: With Stradivarius out of the Lonsdale Cup, Trueshan is now odds-on to atone for his defeat in the Goodwood Cup, but this ground will be lively enough for him and Coltrane has been wildly progressive this season. He doesn't have that much to find from Goodwood at all. Ben Linfoot thinks Tashkhan will go close, and he is one of Ben Linfoot's selections in his ITV Tips for day three. Going update 1100: Good morning and welcome to the live blog for day three of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York Racecourse. The going remains unchanged at good, good to firm in places after a dry night and we are set fair for another cracking day on the Knavesmire.

